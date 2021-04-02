GM ReportPodcastsNewsGamedayDraftSI.com
Chiefs Propose Rule Change to Loosen Jersey Number Restrictions

The Kansas City Chiefs have proposed a rule change to the NFL suggesting that the league loosens the rules around what numbers players can wear at various positions.
The Kansas City Chiefs have proposed a rule change to the NFL suggesting that the league loosens the rules around what numbers players can wear at various positions.

Kansas City's proposal comes with many other suggested amendments the NFL released Thursday. Other proposals include changes to overtime, onside kicks and the "sky judge."

According to the proposal, the Chiefs submitted the claim with the intent of increasing the "flexibility in assigning jersey numbers."

If a player changes his position during his playing career in the NFL, and such change moves him from a position as an ineligible pass receiver to that of an eligible pass receiver, or from a position as an eligible pass receiver to that of an ineligible pass receiver, he must be issued an appropriate new jersey numeral. A change in jersey numeral is not required if the change is from an ineligible position to another ineligible position, or from an eligible position to another eligible position, provided that the player has participated at least one season at his position prior to the change.

With the proposed change, positions will be able to select numbers from the following ranges.

  • QB/P/K: 1-19
  • RB, HB, FB, TE, WR: 1–49 and 80-89
  • OL: 50-79
  • DL: : 50–79 and 90–99
  • LB: 1–59 and 90–99
  • DB: 1-49

Chiefs players seem to be on board with the change as well. Linebacker Willie Gay Jr. tweeted in approval of the move, insinuating he could go back to his college No. 6.

Another interesting number change could also come on the defensive side of the ball to safety Tyrann Mathieu. In college, Mathieu wore No. 7 at LSU. Before he was known as the Honey Badger, Mathieu was simply known as "Seven" in college. He could once again embrace that nickname — alongside his others — with the rule change.

