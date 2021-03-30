NFL Expands to 17-Game Schedule, Adds Chiefs vs. Packers for 2021

The NFL has officially expanded to a 17-game regular-season schedule, beginning in 2021. Now, the Kansas City Chiefs have one more opponent to face in 2021: Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers.

The Chiefs and Packers have faced only once during Patrick Mahomes's time in Kansas City, and Mahomes missed the game due to his kneecap injury suffered earlier in the 2019 season. Matt Moore got the start against Rodgers and the Chiefs fell short, 31-24.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network tweeted the entire slate of newly added games, along with an outline of how the NFL's schedule will change from here on out.

In 2021, the AFC side is hosting this odd-numbered game, while next year, the NFC will have home-field advantage. Here's the full description of the NFL's plan for their once-per-year interconference game that will account for Game 17:

One interconference game based on the prior year's standings on a rotating four-year cycle (one game). These games match a first-place team from one division against a first-pace team in an opposite conference division that the team is not scheduled to play that season. The second-place, third-place and fourth-place teams in each division are matched in the same way each year. The home conference for this game will rotate each season.

The Chiefs confirmed this scheduling update on their website shortly after the news broke, noting that the Chiefs will now host nine regular season games and just one preseason game for the 2021 season.

"Adding the Green Bay Packers to an already strong schedule of opponents will make this one of the most exciting home-game slates in recent team history," Chiefs President Mark Donovan said on the Chiefs' website.

The Chiefs' update also includes an updated list of teams KC will face in 2021.

Home games: Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers, Buffalo Bills, Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys, Green Bay Packers, New York Giants, Pittsburgh Steelers.

Road games: Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Philadelphia Eagles, Tennessee Titans, Washington Football Team.

