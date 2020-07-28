Arrowhead Report

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Becomes Part-Owner of the Kansas City Royals

Joshua Brisco

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is now a professional two-sport athlete. ...Kind of.

The Kansas City Royals announced Tuesday that Mahomes is joining the ownership group of the team, which makes Mahomes the quarterback of one side of the Chiefs and Royals' shared parking lot at the Truman Sports Complex and a part-owner just a short walk away.

The Royals announced the newest member of their ownership group across their social media platforms, officially welcoming Mahomes to the team. Royals Chairman, CEO and principal owner John Sherman expressed his excitement, as the team adds another name to the Royals' group of co-investors.

“We are very proud and excited to have Patrick as our partner in the ownership group of this franchise,” Sherman said. “Along with the rest of Kansas City, I have watched Patrick compete and become an extraordinary leader, both on and off the football field.”

The statement also includes a quote from Mahomes, who becomes the youngest part-owner in sports history.

“I’m honored to become a part owner of the Kansas City Royals,” Mahomes said. “I love this city and the people of this great town. This opportunity allows me to deepen my roots in this community, which is something I’m excited to do.”

Mahomes grew up in baseball clubhouses with his father, Pat Mahomes, and godfather, LaTroy Hawkins, and recently discussed what he learned in his time around the pros in an interview with GQ. Hawkins spoke to Mahomes' attitude around baseball from a young age and how it impacted his growth into a superstar later in life.

“You can be in that environment and be a kid and just have fun with it—run around the clubhouse, do this and that, eat all the bubble gum, eat all the Cracker Jacks,” says LaTroy Hawkins, Mahomes's godfather, who played 21 seasons in the major leagues. “Patrick wasn't doing all that. Patrick was trying to figure out how I threw my fastball. Talking to A-Rod, asking: ‘How can I hit the ball to right field like you hit the ball to right field?’ Most five-, six-, seven-year-olds, they're just happy sitting there picking dandelions. He wasn't happy just being there. He wanted to be a part of the culture that we had in our clubhouse.”

Now, with a $500 million contract and perhaps the most explosive start to a career in sports history, Mahomes adds yet another achievement to his already-loaded resume.

