Chiefs Safety Juan Thornhill Returns to Practice

Joshua Brisco

Kansas City Chiefs safety Juan Thornhill returned to Chiefs practice on a limited basis on Wednesday, marking a positive step in the second-year player's return from a torn ACL he suffered in Week 17 of the 2019 season.

Thornhill began the preseason on the Physically Unable to Perform list as he rehabs from his injury, and head coach Andy Reid said the Chiefs will let Thornhill "ramp up" as he works back to full-speed.

Thornhill is still on the PUP list, but if he's activated before Week 1 of the season, he won't miss any real-game action. If Thornhill is still on the PUP list at the start of the season, he wouldn't be eligible to return until Week 7.

In a press conference in late July, Thornhill's defensive backfield teammate, safety Tyrann Mathieu, spoke about what he hopes Thornhill can do in his return to the field.

"I would probably say my hope for Juan is obviously that he takes it easy, and he doesn’t put any extra stress on himself," Mathieu said. "He plays for a good football team, and I think we have the ability to play late into the season. Him being a young guy, I think the most important thing for him is his health. So, as long as he can kind of keep that in front of him, being anxious to play, I think he will make the right decisions."

Injury notwithstanding, Arrowhead Report's Sam Hays thinks Thornhill is a future All-Pro: 

So far, Thornhill has everything you could ask for in a young franchise free safety. He has the college production, the NFL production, the elite athleticism and the potential to get even better. Expect 2019 to be just the start of an amazing career for Juan Thornhill.

Joe Andrews
Joe Andrews

Having Juan Thornhill back on a limited basis is nothing but good news for the Chiefs. Thornhill stood out through each of his 16 starts last year, and was named as a member of the PFF All-Rookie team. Almost three weeks away from Week 1, it'll be interesting to see whether or not he progresses to the point of being able to return for opening night.

