Arrowhead Report
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Draft

Chiefs Place Juan Thornhill and Martinas Rankin On PUP List

Tucker D. Franklin

The Kansas City Chiefs have placed safety Juan Thornhill and offensive tackle Martinas Rankin on the physically unable to perform list on Friday.

As soon as they pass a physical, the pair can be activated from the list and be eligible to participate in activities.

Thornhill suffered an injury to his anterior cruciate ligament in the season finale against the Chargers last year. He underwent surgery to repair his ACL on Jan. 14.

In his rookie year, Thornhill recorded 56 tackles, five pass breakups and three interceptions.

On Tuesday, the Chiefs signed former Seattle Seahawks safety Tedric Thompson, seemingly preparing themselves for Thornhill's placement on the PUP list.

During a video conference with reporters Thursday, safety Tyrann Mathieu said he wants Thornhill to make sure he is healthy before he fully returns.

"I would probably say my hope for Juan is obviously that he takes it easy, and he doesn’t put any extra stress on himself," Mathieu said. "He plays for a good football team, and I think we have the ability to play late into the season. Him being a young guy, I think the most important thing for him is his health. So, as long as he can kind of keep that in front of him, being anxious to play, I think he will make the right decisions."

Rankin injured his patella in November and finished the season on the injured reserve. The 25-year-old played in six games with five starts last season.

With the opt out of right guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, Rankin is expected to compete for the starting vacancy.

Right tackle Mitchell Schwartz said Rankin played well in the time he was in and is looking forward to seeing him compete for a spot this upcoming season.

"Rankin played great last year," Schwartz said. "I was really excited to see him keep progressing. It was a bummer, my injury kind of made him get hurt as well because he had to move to right tackle. I hope to see him healthy."

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

How the Chiefs can get Under $175 Million in Salary Cap Hits in 2021

The NFL has ruled on how potential revenue shortfalls could impact future salary caps, and the Kansas City Chiefs may need to get to $175 million in salary in 2021.

ConnerChristopherson

by

TuckerFranklin

With Baseball on the Edge of Disaster, is Football Next?

On this week's It's Always Sunny in Chiefs Kingdom podcast, Austin and Taylor talk about the news of the week, including Major League Baseball's COVID-19 problem.

Taylor Witt

by

Joshua Brisco

Tyrann Mathieu Is Making Sure the Tone Is Set For a Super Bowl Repeat

As the Kansas City Chiefs are starting their #RunItBack tour at their home facility for training camp, safety Tyrann Mathieu is making sure the tone for the season is set.

Tucker D. Franklin

Where Will Willie Gay Jr. Fit in the Chiefs' Defense?

Kansas City Chiefs rookie linebacker Willie Gay Jr.’s position on the 2020 depth chart should become a little more clear in the near future.

Joe Andrews

by

TuckerFranklin

Breaking Down the Chiefs' Interior OL after LDT Opts Out, Osemele Steps In

The loss of Laurent Duvernay-Tardif and the addition of Kelechi Osemele requires a re-examination of the Kansas City Chiefs' only offensive weakpoint.

Sam Hays

by

Joshua Brisco

Chiefs Officially Sign Kelechi Osemele, Make Move in Punter Competition

After the Kansas City Chiefs officially signed former All-Pro guard Kelechi Osemele, they released six players, including one of the punters in a competition for Dustin Colquitt's former job.

Joshua Brisco

by

TuckerFranklin

Damien Williams Explains Decision to Opt Out of 2020 NFL Season

Kansas City Chiefs RB Damien Williams has explained that his decision to opt out of the 2020 NFL season is based on his mother's stage-four cancer diagnosis.

Joshua Brisco

Chiefs RB Damien Williams Opts Out of 2020 NFL Season

Kansas City Chiefs running back Damien Williams has elected to opt out of the 2020 NFL season due to concerns with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Joshua Brisco

by

ChiefsNVA

Patrick Mahomes Ranks Fourth On NFL Top 100 Players List

After being ranked No. 4 last season and winning the Super Bowl LIV MVP, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is still ranked fourth on this year's NFL Top 100 list.

Tucker D. Franklin

by

Joshua Brisco

COVID-19 Pandemic Forced Clyde Edwards-Helaire to Slow Down and Reflect

Kansas City Chiefs first-round pick Clyde Edwards-Helaire was going through what he describes a “whirlwind” before the COVID-19 pandemic brought nearly everyone’s lives to a halt.

Tucker D. Franklin