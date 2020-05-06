Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu to hold radiothon for Kansas City COVID-19 relief efforts

Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu plans to hit the radio waves in Kansas City for an extended amount of time on Thursday.

Mathieu and his foundation have partnered with 610 Sports Radio to benefit COVID-19 relief through a radiothon from 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Thursday. The event will benefit children and families impacted by the pandemic.

Mathieu briefly discussed the event in a teleconference with reporters May 1.

“[We’re] just really trying our best to impact the people of Kansas City,” Mathieu said. ”[Brian M. Anselmo] Foundation, ReStart, Hope House — I’ve got a lot of beneficiaries in Kansas City that this radiothon is really going to impact.”

According to the Tyrann Mathieu Foundation, Mathieu will be joined by 12 or more Kansas City athletes and celebrities throughout the event.

Mathieu is expected to be joined by teammates Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce. Free agent running back LeSean McCoy is also slated to join the slate of players with ties to the Chiefs.

Other announced guests include former LSU and current Kansas football Head Coach Les Miles, Sporting KC Manager Peter Vermes and Royals Pitcher Brad Keller.

A silent auction that includes sports memorabilia and experiences opened on Monday and will conclude at the end of the radiothon. An online donation center has also been established.

This is Mathieu’s second publicized effort to fight the coronavirus. He was a part of a group of Chiefs that pledged to donate 63,000 meals and $100,000 to fight the virus in March.