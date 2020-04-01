Arrowhead Report
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
Draft

The Chiefs give back during Coronavirus crisis

Tucker Franklin

Almost two months after the community celebrated the Kansas City Chiefs in their Super Bowl LIV win over the San Francisco 49ers, the Chiefs are giving back to the community during this time of need.

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill kicked off the support as he partnered with Harvesters, a regional food bank in Missouri and Kansas, to donate 6,000 meals to families and youth who have been affected by COVID-19 shutdowns. The Harvesters program provides food for those who would have gotten free breakfast and lunch at their schools.

Hill took to Twitter to announce his plans and challenge some of his teammates.

Tight end Travis Kelce was the first to answer Hill’s call as he pledged to match the wide receiver's donation while donating food and supplies to Operation Breakthrough for the next 15 weeks. 

Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes responded with 15,000 meals for those in need while donating an additional $100,000 through his organization, 15 and the Mahomies, to organizations throughout Kansas City that have been affected.

Safety Tyrann Mathieu chimed in on March 20, pledging to give 30,000 meals. Mathieu said in a tweet, “It's so important that everyone protect themselves, their loved ones and give back during this challenging time. I urge everyone to remain informed and remember that we are stronger together.”

The four players combined to contribute 63,000 total meals and $100,000.

Head coach Andy Reid and general manager Brett Veach also made donations to the organization while the franchise and the Hunt Family Foundation are additionally matching all player contributions to Harvesters during the time of need.

The Chiefs have a webpage dedicated to COVID-19 resources which you can find here.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Welcome to Arrowhead Report

Arrowhead Report makes its debut on SI.com.

Joshua Brisco

The Chiefs' top draft needs from The MMQB

The MMQB has broken down a variety of needs that the Kansas City Chiefs should address in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Joshua Brisco

Hey everyone - welcome to Arrowhead Report! You're always free to type…

Joshua Brisco

Could Alabama CB Trevon Diggs be the Chiefs' solution at corner?

Alabama cornerback Trevon Diggs is new to the position, but Kansas City could choose to draft the project at 32 and develop his unique size in the Chiefs' defensive backfield.

Jordan Foote

How will the Chiefs' offensive line change for 2020?

As the Kansas City Chiefs sit in the middle of the 2020 offseason, there are still plenty of questions to answer on the offensive line.

Tucker Franklin

In the spring of Coronavirus, the Chiefs and the streets have been quiet

While the world has come to a quiet halt, the Kansas City Chiefs' offseason has been muted as well. But that's okay.

jacobharris

Chris Jones is even more dominant than you think

It may seem impossible, but Chiefs DT Chris Jones has been even more dominant than his stats would lead you to believe.

Sam Hays

How LSU cornerback Kristian Fulton fills a need for the Kansas City Chiefs

Senior cornerback Kristian Fulton excelled in his final season with the Tigers. Could he be the Kansas City Chiefs' target with the 32nd overall pick?

Jordan Foote

The Chiefs have moved to the No. 1 spot in SI's MMQB NFL Power Rankings thanks to a gutsy win on the…

Matt Derrick

Patrick Mahomes isn't going anywhere. The NFL is going to be just fine after the Brady/Manning era. https://www.si.com/nfl/2020/02/03/chiefs-49ers-patrick-mahomes-super-bowl-liv

Scott Kennedy

by

TheRedSea