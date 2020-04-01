The Chiefs give back during Coronavirus crisis

Almost two months after the community celebrated the Kansas City Chiefs in their Super Bowl LIV win over the San Francisco 49ers, the Chiefs are giving back to the community during this time of need.

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill kicked off the support as he partnered with Harvesters, a regional food bank in Missouri and Kansas, to donate 6,000 meals to families and youth who have been affected by COVID-19 shutdowns. The Harvesters program provides food for those who would have gotten free breakfast and lunch at their schools.

Hill took to Twitter to announce his plans and challenge some of his teammates.

Tight end Travis Kelce was the first to answer Hill’s call as he pledged to match the wide receiver's donation while donating food and supplies to Operation Breakthrough for the next 15 weeks.

Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes responded with 15,000 meals for those in need while donating an additional $100,000 through his organization, 15 and the Mahomies, to organizations throughout Kansas City that have been affected.

Safety Tyrann Mathieu chimed in on March 20, pledging to give 30,000 meals. Mathieu said in a tweet, “It's so important that everyone protect themselves, their loved ones and give back during this challenging time. I urge everyone to remain informed and remember that we are stronger together.”

The four players combined to contribute 63,000 total meals and $100,000.

Head coach Andy Reid and general manager Brett Veach also made donations to the organization while the franchise and the Hunt Family Foundation are additionally matching all player contributions to Harvesters during the time of need.

The Chiefs have a webpage dedicated to COVID-19 resources which you can find here.