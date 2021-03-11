GM ReportPodcastsNewsGamedayDraftSI.com
Search

Eric Bieniemy Lived in a Hotel Throughout the 2020 NFL Season

In a new story on Sports Illustrated by Jenny Vrentas recounting the struggles of a COVID-19 plagued NFL season, it is revealed that Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy spent the year in a hotel to protect his son, Eric Bieniemy III.
Author:
Publish date:

In a new story on Sports Illustrated by Jenny Vrentas recounting the struggles of a COVID-19 plagued NFL season, it is revealed that Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy spent the year in a hotel to protect his son, Eric Bieniemy III.

Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy lived in a hotel from July 23 through the Super Bowl to isolate from his wife, Mia, and their two sons. Bieniemy’s older son, Eric III, has cerebral palsy and respiratory issues, making the 26-year-old high risk for contracting COVID-19. To keep him safe, Bieniemy made this private sacrifice for the entirety of the 2020 season: He would stay in a hotel six nights out of the week and only return home on Fridays—but wearing double masks, keeping a distance and sleeping in the basement. “It’s been this way for the past six months,” Bieniemy said before Super Bowl LV. “It’s been a challenge.” The lonely nights were a stark contrast from how 2020 began, with Eric III’s wheelchair parked on a platform inside Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Mia whispering play-by-play in his ear as the Chiefs fought their way to a Super Bowl championship.

Bieniemy's months-long arrangement had not been made public before today, highlighting the challenges and sacrifices that came with the NFL's push through a season tainted by the Coronavirus pandemic.

After the season, Bieniemy was once again passed over for a potential head coaching job elsewhere in the NFL and is now slated to return as the Chiefs' offensive coordinator for another year.

Read Vrentas' full story on SI.com: When the World Stopped, the NFL Didn’t

Feb 2, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy reacts after beating the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
News

Eric Bieniemy Lived in a Hotel Throughout the 2020 NFL Season

Dec 26, 2018; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Texas Christian Horned Frogs tackle Lucas Niang (77) against the California Golden Bears in the 2018 Cheez-It Bowl at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

What's Next for the Chiefs Without Eric Fisher and Mitchell Schwartz?

Jan 12, 2020; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Blake Bell (81) and tight end Travis Kelce (87) and offensive tackle Eric Fisher (72) and running back Damien Williams (26) celebrate with fans after Bell s touchdown during the AFC Divisional Round playoff football game against the Houston Texans at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
News

Kansas City Chiefs Release Tackles Eric Fisher and Mitchell Schwartz

Nov 14, 2020; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Northwestern Wildcats defensive back Greg Newsome II (2) breaks up the pass to Purdue Boilermakers tight end Payne Durham (87) in the game at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Draft

Greg Newsome II Would Bolster the Chiefs' Cornerback Group

Dec 1, 2019; Kansas City, MO, USA; A general view of a Kansas City Chiefs helmet during the first half against the Oakland Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
News

Chiefs Awarded Two Compensatory Picks in 2021 NFL Draft

Dec 26, 2020; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara (95) warms up before a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

The Seven Days of Free Agency, Day 4: Defensive Line

mock draft 5.0
Draft

Roughing the Kicker's 2021 Chiefs Mock Draft 5.0

Jan 19, 2020; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) is tackled by Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Daniel Sorensen (49) during the second half in the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Podcasts

Assessing the Kansas City Chiefs' Under-The-Radar Offseason Needs