Former Chiefs Center Tim Grunhard to be Inducted into Chiefs Hall of Fame

The Kansas City Chiefs announce former offensive lineman Tim Grunhard is the newest member of the Chiefs Hall of Fame.

Grunhard was a second-round pick in the 1990 NFL Draft and went on to play 169 games with Kansas City, the fourth most ever by a Chiefs offensive lineman. Grunhard was the anchor on one of the best offensive lines in team history.

In a press release, Chiefs chairman and CEO Clark Hunt said Grunhard was a staple in Kansas City during his tenure and helped pioneer the offense of the late Mary Schottenheimer.

“We are excited to welcome Tim as the newest member of our Chiefs Hall of Fame,” Hunt said. “In 11 seasons with the club, Tim was a stalwart on one of the most talented offensive line groups in franchise history. Known for his toughness and grit, Tim helped pave the way for Marty Schottenheimer’s physical running attack that was a staple of Chiefs football in the 1990s. Off the field, Tim showed a commitment to serving the community throughout his career, and his dedication to Kansas City has continued well after his playing days. We look forward to adding Tim’s name to the Ring of Honor at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium this fall.”

Since his playing career ended, the Chicago native has been fully invested in Kansas City. He currently hosts the local radio show “Crunch Time” on Sports Radio 810 while also serving as a board member of the Third and Long Foundation based in Kansas City and the Run Game Coordinator/Offensive Line Coach at Bishop Miege High School in Kansas.

He is an active member of the Kansas City Ambassadors and served as Ambassadors President for a two-year term in 2019-20. Grunhard was also inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame in 2016.