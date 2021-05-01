Instant-Reaction: Chiefs Select Creed Humphrey At No. 63 Overall

With the 63rd pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Kansas City Chiefs selected Oklahoma center Creed Humphrey. The Arrowhead Report Roundtable gives their instant reactions on the Chiefs' second selection in five picks.

Joshua Brisco: Here's something fun to think about: The Chiefs' starting left tackle and left guard will be Orlando Brown Jr. and Joe Thuney, respectively. For the other three positions, prepare for these outrageous training camp battles: Creed Humphrey vs. Austin Blythe at center, Kyle Long vs. Laurent Duvernay-Tardif at right guard, Lucas Niang vs. Mike Remmers at right tackle, and Nick Allegretti vs. Andrew Wylie to hold on to a roster spot. The Chiefs' starting o-line is incredibly talented and the group as a whole will be outrageously deep. Specifically for Humphrey, I love the idea of a long-term pairing between Humphrey and Patrick Mahomes for years to come. As Humphrey gets a command of Andy Reid's offense, he should become a set-it-and-forget-it keystone in the middle of a super-talented offensive line.

Tucker Franklin: While it may sound odd to draft an offensive lineman after the Chiefs dedicated most of their offseason improving there, Humphrey is a pick for the future and could return dividends this season. Kansas City only signed Austin Blythe to a cheap one-year contract. Blythe could quickly become a backup as Humprey has shown the ability to be dominant at times. His athletic ability was put into question before his Pro Day, where he put all the doubts to rest. Overall, I can't be upset with the Chiefs investing in the protection around Patrick Mahomes.

Jordan Foote: Creed Humphrey had a fantastic pro day, silencing everyone (including myself) who said he was an average athlete. He has one of the highest football IQs in this year’s offensive line class, is technically sound and should be capable of starting Week 1 if the Chiefs choose to put him on the field. As both a short- and long-term solution in the middle of the offensive line, this pick gets a glowing review.

Conner Christopherson: Creed Humphrey is the final piece in an offseason focused on rebuilding the Chiefs offensive line. It is hard not to love a pick that will protect Patrick Mahomes and with the pick of Creed, the Chiefs offensive line from center to left tackle is incredibly fierce. If Creed can learn some technique to hold out against power rushers more, then it is hard not to be excited about a remade offensive line that will protect the franchise.

Mark Van Sickle: I love this pick! Assuming things go according to plan, Creed Humphrey could be the center for Patrick Mahomes for the next decade. You love to see the Chiefs go all out in fixing their offensive line issues in less than two months. Keep your franchise QB happy and healthy and win as many rings as possible! Yes, a lot of really good wide receivers were still sitting there on the board, but Veach must have some sleepers he likes later in the draft. #InVeachWeTrust

Sam Hays: Creed Humphrey is an absolute stud. In 3 years starting at Oklahoma, he allowed 0 sacks in 1,297 pass-blocking snaps. On top of that, in 318 true pass sets in those 3 seasons, he allowed 0 sacks and even 0 hits. He never allowed Spencer Rattler, Jalen Hurts or Kyler Murray in harm’s way. Let’s hope the same can be said with Patrick Mahomes now

