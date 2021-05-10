Former Chiefs Left Tackle Eric Fisher Finds New Home for 2021

Sports Illustrated home
Former Kansas City Chiefs Left Tackle Eric Fisher Signs One-Year Deal with Indianapolis Colts

Former No. 1 overall pick and longtime Kansas City Chiefs left tackle Eric Fisher has found a new home on a one-year deal with an AFC rival.
First reported by Adam Schefter of ESPN, Fisher is signing a one-year deal with the Indianapolis Colts worth $9.4 million.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network added that the Colts "are comfortable with his rehab," as Fisher works back from a torn Achilles suffered in the Chiefs' AFC Championship Game victory over the Buffalo Bills.

Chiefs general manager Brett Veach spoke about Fisher's injury timeline along with former right tackle Mitchell Schwartz on March 1. Both players were released shortly after.

"Mitch just recently had his disc worked on, and we’re hopeful for him to return to training camp, and the same thing with Fish," Veach said. "So, we’re hopeful both these guys can complete the rehab and be available for training camp and start the 2021 season."

Following such a serious injury as recently as Fisher did, a one-year deal worth nearly $10 million seems like a win for Fisher and a high-risk, high-reward gamble for the Colts.

Tucker Franklin of Arrowhead Report wrote about Fisher's fit in Indianapolis when Fisher was scheduled to visit Indy. Here's what he thought of the fit:

"The move makes sense for the Colts as they lost long-time left tackle Anthony Castonzo to retirement after last season. Either Indianapolis was unable to, or just didn't, address the starting role in the draft, so bringing Fisher in for a visit couldn't hurt."

