Former Chiefs Left Tackle Eric Fisher Scheduled To Visit With Colts

Former Kansas City Chiefs left tackle Eric Fisher is set to visit the Indianapolis Colts later this week, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Fisher tore his Achilles late in the Chiefs 2020 AFC Championship game against the Buffalo Bills. Kansas City cut the two-time Pro Bowler on March 11. Fisher has spent all eight of his professional seasons in Kansas City where he became a Super Bowl champion.

How Eric Fisher Fits With the Indianapolis Colts

The move makes sense for the Colts as they lost long-time left tackle Anthony Castonzo to retirement after last season. Indianapolis was unable to address the starting role in the draft, so bringing Fisher in for a visit couldn't hurt.

The issue remains if Fisher will be healthy or not by the start of training camp. Prior to the release of both Fisher and right tackle Mitchell Schwartz, Chiefs general manager Brett Veach talked about their recovery times. He said the rehab times for both tackles should make them available by the start of camp.

"Mitch just recently had his disc worked on, and we’re hopeful for him to return to training camp, and the same thing with Fish," Veach said. "So, we’re hopeful both these guys can complete the rehab and be available for training camp and start the 2021 season. I would probably say Pat is ahead of them just because of that type of injury and probably a quicker recovery, but hopefully, we’ll have all three ready to go by training camp."