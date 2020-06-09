Arrowhead Report
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Draft

How Patrick Mahomes Got Involved with NFL Players' 'Black Lives Matter' Video

Joshua Brisco

When a coalition of black NFL stars released a video directed to the NFL with a list of statements they wanted to hear from the league, one voice — literally and figuratively — stood out.

The video was a loud, bold, unprecedented statement from any group of top-shelf NFL players, with or without Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, 2018 MVP and Super Bowl LIV MVP Patrick Mahomes. But as the video progressed, Mahomes came on screen to ask, "[What if] I was George Floyd?" A few seconds later: "I am Tamir Rice." Towards the end of the video, Mahomes was the first player to say the words "Black Lives Matter."

Alongside Chiefs teammate Tyrann Mathieu, Mahomes and Mathieu made sure that Kansas City, a midwestern city decked out in Super Bowl Championship gear, would be a part of a world that had to acknowledge the video, their message, and their pleas.

Plus, the league now had to acknowledge that their brightest rising star was one of many Pro Bowl-caliber players demanding to be heard.

So how did Mahomes and Mathieu find themselves as a part of a paradigm shift in the NFL?

Monday night on (Almost) Entirely Sports, I talked to Bryndon Minter, the NFL Creative Producer who worked with New Orleans Saints WR Michael Thomas to spearhead the video's production. Here's how he explained Mahomes' and Mathieu's involvement.

"I think both Mike and I had something to do with it there. So, Mike reaches out to both of them, he DMs them, Tyrann's immediately in. I've worked with Tyrann before, I gave him a heads up that this was coming. He seemed to bought in from the start. Patrick's team, while I hadn't worked directly with Patrick, I had worked with people on his direct team. And when Mike said, 'hey, Pat, we want you to be in this video,' obviously, as the Super Bowl MVP, and in such a pivotal offseason for Patrick, it's bold to put your neck out on the line like that.
And so they just had questions they wanted to clarify, like, 'What is the project? Who's in charge of producing it? Like, what is this, Mike?' And when he said, 'hey, it's this guy, Brendan Minter,' Pat's team said, 'Oh, wait, we've worked with him before, we trust his ability to tell this story, we'll need to clarify with Brendan and have that conversation, but, as of right now, it seems like we're in.'
And so that was huge to have that pre-existing relationship with both Tyrann and Patrick, or Patrick's team, and I couldn't be prouder of either of them. I respect the hell out of both of them."

Now, Mahomes finds himself as the face of the NFL and one of the faces of an example of player empowerment that can change it.

I also talked to Minter about the lead-up to the decision to create the video that has now made such a splash through and beyond the sports world. Before he reached out to Thomas, Minter said pent up frustration and exhaustion inspired the action.

"This week was very emotionally taxing. We were tired. I was tired, my colleagues were tired, and after three days or so of talking, specifically with the NFL social team as a whole and our superiors, it just didn't seem like anything was getting through. And as the people that press send on the tweets, we know based on the content, we know what the reception is going to be from the fans.
We are on the ground level and know that sentiment on how people react. We know our fan base. We know what people are going to think. And so it just grew, hour by hour that, if the league itself cannot come out and say something as simple as, 'We believe that Black Lives Matter and we condemn racism,' it just was such an elephant in the room. You know, talk is cheap. But those specific words were so important to acknowledge and let that ring true as a statement that the company that I work so hard for, and all of my colleagues work so hard for, should say."

We covered many more topics, including Minter's concern that this video may have lead to him losing his job, his post-video conversation with Roger Goodell, the NFL town hall meeting with Goodell, how his experience at Mizzou influenced him, and where he and the NFL go from here.

For the full conversation with Bryndon Minter on (Almost) Entirely Sports, click here or listen below. My segment with Minter begins at the 20-minute mark.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Where Would Current Kansas City Chiefs Players Go If The NFL Was To Re-Draft?

The analysts at ESPN’s NFL Nation asked the question, “What if every NFL team had a complete do-over in building its roster?”So with nothing better to do in the offseason with still more than a month before training camps startup, they did just that.

Tucker D. Franklin

How Many Current Kansas City Chiefs Are Future Hall of Famers?

Now that members of the Kansas City Chiefs have a Super Bowl ring on their finger, their Hall of Fame cases get stronger. But which Chiefs will likely end up in Canton?

Austin J

by

Hinser

National Attention on Patrick Mahomes After 'Black Lives Matter' Video

In a new article on The Undefeated, Jason Reid has taken a closer look at Patrick Mahomes' place in the recent video released by a coalition of black NFL stars urging the NFL to acknowledge a variety of positions held by the players, including their support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Joshua Brisco

Mitchell Schwartz on the Challenges of Virtual OTAs

Kansas City Chiefs RT Mitchell Schwartz is heading into his ninth season as a pro, but this offseason is bringing a completely unique set of new challenges as meetings and workouts have gone virtual.

Joshua Brisco

What NFL Rule Changes Would Benefit the Kansas City Chiefs Best?

As the league’s proposed fourth-and-15 onside kick alternate fell to the wayside, Sports Illustrated’s Connor Orr looked at five rule changes that could help the league.

Tucker D. Franklin

Kansas City Chiefs Bring Back Safety Andrew Soroh

While he appeared to be on his way back to the Kansas City Chiefs after the NFL Draft, defensive back Andrew Soroh is now officially reunited with the Chiefs.

Joshua Brisco

Kansas City Chiefs Kicker Harrison Butker Prepares For Next Season With a New Holder

Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker doesn’t have experience as a holder in the NFL but, however, he has guided punters Tommy Townsend and Tyler Newsome through the process this offseason.

Joe Andrews

Dear NFL: Give Colin Kaepernick His Job Back, Then We'll Talk

It’s been three years and nine months since former-San Fransisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick opted to kneel during the United States' national anthem to protest against police brutality and racism in the country. Don’t you wish we would’ve listened to Colin Kaepernick?

Tucker D. Franklin

by

bergland

Andy Reid is Back in the Building

Kansas City Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid has returned to work at Arrowhead Stadium, leaving behind his basement to get back to breaking down film at the Chiefs' facilities.

Joshua Brisco

Second-Year Jump: Will Rashad Fenton See An Increased Role in 2020?

The Kansas City Chiefs haven't used one of their first selections on a cornerback since drafting Marcus Peters in 2015. With that not changing in the 2020 NFL Draft, could Rashad Fenton see an increased role with question marks surrounding the position?

Mark Van Sickle