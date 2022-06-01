Skip to main content

How to Watch Patrick Mahomes Play in Capital One’s The Match

Mahomes and Josh Allen will look to defeat the grizzled veterans on the national stage.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is known for his MVP-level talents on the football field, but now he'll look to prove to the world that he can win when it matters most on the golf course as well. 

On Wednesday evening, Mahomes is slated to team up with Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen in Capital One's The Match. The duo of elite AFC signal-callers will be squaring off against Super Bowl champions and fellow top-shelf quarterbacks Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers. This is the first time in The Match's history that four NFL quarterbacks are the sole participants, as the likes of PGA Tour stars Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau and Tiger Woods have also headlined the event in the past.

Patrick Mahomes putts from the edge of the green during the ACC Golf Tournament at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in South Lake Tahoe on Friday, July 10, 2020.

The hype for The Match has been building for some time now, and both sides have made it perfectly clear why they think they'll emerge victoriously. Mahomes got in on the trash-talk early, as he had this to say back in April:  

I think the reason we're going to win is, we're going to be able to play the course a little differently than old Tom and old Aaron over there. They're going to be playing it nice and easy. They might et us on a couple of Par Threes and stuff like that, but whenever we can really open it up and use the drivers, it's going to be nice to be able to use our little wedges while they're using their six-irons. That'll help us a little bit.

Here's how you can follow along with The Match in real-time on your television screens, computers or phones while Mahomes, Allen, Rodgers and Brady are at Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas, NV.

Time: 5:30 p.m. CT

TV Broadcast Channel: TNT

Live Stream: fuboTV or TNT App

Betting Favorite: Brady/Rodgers -175

