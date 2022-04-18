Skip to main content

Mahomes and Allen vs. Brady and Rodgers in... Golf?

The two young AFC foes will team up against two established all-time greats in the latest edition of The Match golf event.

Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen are teaming up this offseason, with the goal of taking on Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers. However, this foursome will be meeting on a different type of turf when they face off on June 1.

It's Mahomes and Allen vs. Brady and Rodgers in the latest installment of The Match, a televised golf event taking place at Wynn Las Vegas at 5:30 p.m. CT on June 1.

USATSI_14501537_168390306_lowres

As detailed on SI.com, this edition of The Match will be the first all-QB crew, following last summer's event with Bryson DeChambeau joining Rodgers to defeat Phil Mickelson and Brady. Brady was also defeated alongside Mickelson in 2020 against Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning. 

SI.com also looked into the golf backgrounds of Mahomes and Allen, adding some details for what is currently expected from the broadcast:

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Allen played in this year's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he and partner Keith Mitchell failed to make the 54-hole cut. He will partner with Patrick Mahomes, reported to carry a 7.7 handicap index. They faced off in a playoff game for the ages in January, won in overtime by Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

As with previous editions of The Match, players will have open microphones throughout play and able to carry conversations with each other and TV commentators. The broadcast team will be announced at a later date.

Patrick Mahomes putts from the edge of the green during the ACC Golf Tournament at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in South Lake Tahoe on Friday, July 10, 2020.

In 2020 and 2021, Mahomes and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce participated in the American Century Championship, finishing 50th and 66th, respectively. 

In This Article (1)

Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs

Dec 29, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Oklahoma Sooners running back Kennedy Brooks (26) celebrates a touchdown in the first quarter against the Oregon Ducks during the 2021 Alamo Bowl at the Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Ideal Day Three Depth Pieces for the Chiefs to Draft

By Mark Van SickleApr 16, 2022
Dec 19, 2020; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions wide receiver Jahan Dotson (5) calls for the fair catch during the second quarter against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Beaver Stadium. Penn State defeated Illinois 56-21. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports
Draft

Three Draft Prospects the Chiefs Should Avoid in the First Round

By Jordan FooteApr 15, 2022
Dec 2, 2018; Oakland, CA, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) meets with Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) after the game at Oakland Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

The AFC West Is an Interesting Place for Quarterback Contracts

By Conner ChristophersonApr 15, 2022
Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) catches a pass as Cincinnati Bearcats cornerback Coby Bryant (8) defends in the first quarter during the College Football Playoff semifinal game at the 86th Cotton Bowl Classic, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
News

Chiefs Reportedly to Host Alabama WR Jameson Williams for Top-30 Visit

By Jordan FooteApr 14, 2022
Oct 23, 2021; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders wide receiver Erik Ezukanma (13) rushes against the Kansas State Wildcats in the first half at Jones AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
Draft

Kansas City Chiefs 2022 NFL Mock Draft 6.0

By Jordan FooteApr 14, 2022
Oct 23, 2021; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs cornerback Martin Emerson (1) after a defensive stop during the first half against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Vanderbilt Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Draft

Three Sleeper CB Prospects for the Chiefs in the 2022 NFL Draft

By TJ ScottApr 14, 2022
Nov 13, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions defensive end Arnold Ebiketie (17) reacts follow a sack on Michigan Wolverines quarterback Cade McNamara (12) (not pictured) during the second quarter at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports
Draft

Could the Chiefs Go All-Defense on Day One of the 2022 NFL Draft?

By Marlow Ferguson Jr.Apr 13, 2022
Purdue defensive end George Karlaftis (5) celebrates a stop during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021 at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette. Cfb Purdue Vs Indiana
Draft

The Chiefs Should Think Twice About Picking George Karlaftis Early

By Jordan FooteApr 13, 2022