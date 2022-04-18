Mahomes and Allen vs. Brady and Rodgers in... Golf?

The two young AFC foes will team up against two established all-time greats in the latest edition of The Match golf event.

Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen are teaming up this offseason, with the goal of taking on Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers. However, this foursome will be meeting on a different type of turf when they face off on June 1.

It's Mahomes and Allen vs. Brady and Rodgers in the latest installment of The Match, a televised golf event taking place at Wynn Las Vegas at 5:30 p.m. CT on June 1.

As detailed on SI.com, this edition of The Match will be the first all-QB crew, following last summer's event with Bryson DeChambeau joining Rodgers to defeat Phil Mickelson and Brady. Brady was also defeated alongside Mickelson in 2020 against Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning.

SI.com also looked into the golf backgrounds of Mahomes and Allen, adding some details for what is currently expected from the broadcast:

Allen played in this year's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he and partner Keith Mitchell failed to make the 54-hole cut. He will partner with Patrick Mahomes, reported to carry a 7.7 handicap index. They faced off in a playoff game for the ages in January, won in overtime by Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. As with previous editions of The Match, players will have open microphones throughout play and able to carry conversations with each other and TV commentators. The broadcast team will be announced at a later date.

In 2020 and 2021, Mahomes and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce participated in the American Century Championship, finishing 50th and 66th, respectively.