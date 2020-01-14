Chiefs Digest
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
Locked On Chiefs

Juan Thornhill, Mecole Hardman Land on PFWA All-Rookie Team

Matt Derrick

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Chiefs rookies Juan Thornhill and Mecole Hardman earned postseason honors Tuesday with the Pro Football Writers of America naming them to their NFL All-Rookie team.

Thornhill earned a spot at safety alongside Green Bay's Darnell Savage. Hardman is kick returner on the rookie team, the same position he earned All-AFC honors for on Monday.

Thornhill finished the season with 57 combined tackles and three interceptions. He yielded a passer rating of just 69.9 on targets in his direction, tops for a safety in this year's rookie class. He's the first Chiefs defensive player to earn recognition on the team since cornerback Marcus Peters in 2016. 

Thornhill didn't get much of a chance to celebrate his inclusion on the All-Rookie team. He posted a photo on Instragam from Dallas, where he underwent surgery for a torn ACL.

Hardman ranked second in this year's rookie class with a 26.1-yard average on kick returns. He and Washington's Steven Sims were the only rookies to return a kick for a touchdown this season.

The Chiefs placed two rookies on the PFWA team for the first time 2017 when running back Kareem Hunt and kicker Harrison Butker made the squad. 

A Chiefs rookie has won a return specialist spot on the team in three of the past five seasons under special teams coordinator Dave Toub. De'Anthony Thomas earned recognition at punt returner in 2014 while Tremon Smith won the kick returner spot last season. Tyreek Hill earned three spots on the All-Rookie team in 2016 at kick returner, punt returner and special teams player.

2019 ROOKIE OF THE YEAR: DE Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers

2019 OFFENSIVE ROOKIE OF THE YEAR: RB Josh Jacobs, Oakland Raiders

2019 DEFENSIVE ROOKIE OF THE YEAR: DE Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers

2019 PFWA ALL-ROOKIE TEAM

Offense

QB – Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals
RB – Josh Jacobs, Oakland Raiders; Miles Sanders, Philadelphia Eagles
WR – A.J. Brown, Tennessee Titans; Terry McLaurin, Washington Redskins
TE – Noah Fant, Denver Broncos
C – Erik McCoy, New Orleans Saints
G – Elgton Jenkins, Green Bay Packers; Dalton Risner, Denver Broncos
T – Tytus Howard, Houston Texans; Jawaan Taylor, Jacksonville Jaguars

Defense

DL – Josh Allen, Jacksonville Jaguars; Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers; Dexter Lawrence, New York Giants; Ed Oliver, Buffalo Bills
LB – Devin Bush, Pittsburgh Steelers; Dre Greenlaw, San Francisco 49ers; Devin White, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CB – Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, New Orleans Saints; Sean Murphy-Bunting, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
S – Darnell Savage, Green Bay Packers; Juan Thornhill, Kansas City Chiefs

Special Teams

PK – Austin Seibert, Cleveland Browns
P – Jamie Gillan, Cleveland Browns
KR – Mecole Hardman, Kansas City Chiefs
PR – Deonte Harris, New Orleans Saints
ST – Drue Tranquill, Los Angeles Chargers

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Salty Frank Clark Relishes Chiefs' Win Over Trash-Talking Carlos Hyde, Texans

Clark took offense when he felt Hyde talked trash following Houston's 31-24 win over Chiefs in Week 6 and gained his retribution on Sunday

Matt Derrick

by

Dillon88

Photo Gallery: Best Moments from Chiefs-Texans in Divisional Playoffs

The best photos from the Divisional Round contest between the Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans at Arrowhead Stadium

Matt Derrick

by

Natha

Lamar Jackson, Michael Thomas Win Offensive Player of the Year from 101 Awards

New England CB Stephon Gilmore and Arizona LB Chandler Jones capture conference defensive players

Matt Derrick

Four Chiefs Named to All-AFC Team by Pro Football Writers

Second-team All-Pro S Tyrann Mathieu and Pro Bowl defensive end Frank Clark snubbed by PFWA

Matt Derrick

“Easy Decision” Holding Chris Jones Out vs. Texans, Andy Reid Says

Reid says Jones is "day-to-day" with a calf injury he suffered in practice on Thursday

Matt Derrick

Chiefs Wary of Tennessee Titans, Derrick Henry in AFC Title Game

Henry piled up 377 yards rushing through Tennessee's two playoff victories, and he rushed for 188 yards and two scores against KC in Week 10

Matt Derrick

Chiefs Comeback to Roast Texans, Punch Return Ticket to AFC Title Game

Chiefs will host the AFC Championship game for the second-straight season after they rally from a 24-point deficit for a 53-31 win over the Houston Texans

Matt Derrick

by

dwdkc

Chiefs Shatter Record Books in 51-31 Victory Over Texans

Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Damien Williams all deliver record-setting performances in 24-point playoff rally

Matt Derrick

by

Dillon88

Chiefs DT Chris Jones Out vs. Texans

Jones missed practice Friday after tweaking his calf in Thursday's practice, according to head coach Andy Reid

Matt Derrick

by

Footballfan55

Deshaun Watson, Texans Offense Squares Off vs. Surging Chiefs Defense

Deshaun Watson and his talented trio of receivers take on a Chiefs defense that found its groove in the second half of the season.

Regan Creswell

by

Footballfan55