BREAKING: The Kansas City Chiefs' 2021 Schedule is Here

Kansas City Chiefs 2021 Schedule Announced

The Kansas City Chiefs have announced their full schedule for the 2021 NFL season. Starting with a season-opener at Arrowhead Stadium against the Cleveland Browns, the Chiefs will have several high-profile and primetime matchups in the year to come.
The Kansas City Chiefs have announced their full schedule for the 2021 NFL season. Starting with a season-opener at Arrowhead Stadium against the Cleveland Browns, the Chiefs will have several high-profile and primetime matchups in the year to come.

In addition to the Packers, we knew the Chiefs would play their AFC West rivals twice in 2021 in addition to a series with the NFC East, AFC North and the other 2020 first-place finishers in the AFC, the Buffalo Bills (AFC East) and Tennesee Titans (AFC South).

Here's the Kansas City Chiefs' schedule for the 2021 season:

Kansas City Chiefs 2021 Season Schedule

All times listed are local Kansas City time and are subject to change.

Week 1: Cleveland Browns at Kansas City Chiefs (3:25 p.m., CBS)
Week 2: Kansas City Chiefs at Baltimore Ravens (Sunday Night Football)
Week 3: Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs (Noon)
Week 4: Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles (Noon)
Week 5: Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs (Sunday Night Football)
Week 6: Kansas City Chiefs at Washington Football Team (Noon)
Week 7: Kansas City Chiefs at Tennessee Titans (Noon)
Week 8: New York Giants at Kansas City Chiefs (Monday Night Football)
Week 9: Green Bay Packers at Kansas City Chiefs (3:25 p.m.)
Week 10: Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders (Sunday Night Football)
Week 11: Dallas Cowboys at Kansas City Chiefs (3:25 p.m.)
Week 12: BYE
Week 13: Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs (Noon)
Week 14: Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs (Noon)
Week 15: Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers (Thursday Night Football)
Week 16: Pittsburgh Steelers at Kansas City Chiefs (3:25 p.m.)
Week 17: Kansas City Chiefs at Cincinnati Bengals (Noon)
Week 18: Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos (3:25 p.m.)

Kansas City Chiefs 2021 Home Opponents

Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Chargers, Las Vegas Raiders, Buffalo Bills, Pittsburgh Steelers, Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Green Bay Packers.

Kansas City Chiefs 2021 Road Opponents

Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Chargers, Las Vegas Raiders, Tennessee Titans, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Washington Football Team, Philadelphia Eagles.

For more coverage of the Chiefs' 2021 schedule and everything you need to know about the Kansas City Chiefs, stay tuned to Arrowhead Report here on Sports Illustrated's FanNation network. Bookmark arrowheadreport.com and follow @SIChiefs on Twitter.

