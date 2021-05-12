Kansas City Chiefs to Host Cleveland Browns in Week 1 of 2021 Season

The Kansas City Chiefs will open their 2021 NFL season by hosting the Cleveland Browns at Arrowhead Stadium at 3:25 p.m. on CBS, bringing a rematch of January's down-to-the-wire Chiefs vs. Browns playoff matchup.

The Kansas City Chiefs have their Week 1 matchup set for the 2021 NFL season, giving the team and Chiefs Kingdom a regular-season game to begin preparing for.

When the Chiefs take the field for their first regular-season game of the 2021 season, they'll take on the Cleveland Browns at Arrowhead Stadium at 3:25 p.m. on CBS on September 12 to kick off their 2021 campaign.

The Chiefs' season-opener will be a rematch of the Chiefs' second-most-recent victory, when they defeated the Browns at Arrowhead in January in the divisional round of the playoffs. In that game, the Chiefs won 22-17, despite the loss of quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who exited the game with concussion-like symptoms.

Backup quarterback Chad Henne entered the game and kept the Chiefs afloat, allowing Mahomes to return to the field a week later in the AFC Championship game.

In addition to the playoff rematch, the Browns will come to town with plenty of other storylines on the table. Former Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt will play at Arrowhead once again and quarterback Baker Mayfield will take his third attempt at beating Mahomes and the Chiefs.

The Chiefs have won the last four matchups against Cleveland, with the Browns' most recent win coming in the Chiefs' disastrous 2012 season.

In addition to the 17th-game addition of the Green Bay Packers, we knew the Chiefs would play their AFC West rivals twice in 2021 in addition to a series with the NFC East, AFC North and the other 2020 first-place finishers in the AFC, the Buffalo Bills (AFC East) and Tennesee Titans (AFC South).

Kansas City Chiefs 2021 Home Opponents

Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Chargers, Las Vegas Raiders, Buffalo Bills, Pittsburgh Steelers, Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Green Bay Packers.

Kansas City Chiefs 2021 Road Opponents

Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Chargers, Las Vegas Raiders, Tennessee Titans, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Washington Football Team, Philadelphia Eagles.

The Chiefs' remaining schedule will be announced later tonight as a part of the NFL's schedule release show, beginning at 7 p.m. CT.

