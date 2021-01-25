GM ReportPodcastsNewsGamedayDraft
The Kansas City Chiefs Are Going To The Super Bowl ... Again

Kansas City is headed to Tampa Bay to take on the Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV.
The Kansas City Chiefs will be headed to their second straight Super Bowl after defeating the Buffalo Bills 38-24 for the AFC Championship.

Behind a big game from tight end Travis Kelce, wide receiver Tyreek Hill and quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs were able to secure their second AFC Championship in the Mahomes era.

Kelce recorded 12 catches with 118 yards and two touchdowns while Mahomes completed 29-of-38 passes for 325 yards and three touchdowns. Wide receiver Tyreek Hill led all receivers with 172 yards on nine catches.

Before the Chiefs took the field to take on the Bills, they already knew who their potential Super Bowl opponent would be.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were able to take down the No. 1 seeded Green Bay Packers despite three interceptions from quarterback Tom Brady.

All Bucs' Zach Goodall set the stage for the Super Bowl after the Buccaneers' historic victory.

With the big game set to take place at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla., the Buccaneers are the first team in NFL history to play a Super Bowl in their home stadium. 

The NFL will allow a crowd of 22,000 fans for the event, including 7,500 vaccinated health care workers invited free of charge for their live-saving services during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Bucs ride a seven-game win-streak into the Super Bowl, cruising through a playoff schedule that was entirely on the road. Tampa Bay would post a score differential of +23 through the first three rounds and scored 30+ points in each game.

This won't be the first time the Chiefs and Buccaneers will meet this season. The two teams played back in Week 12 where Kansas City earned a 27-24 road win over Tampa Bay.

