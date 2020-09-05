The Kansas City Chiefs have cut their roster down to 53 players ahead of Saturday's 3 p.m. deadline. While there could still be a number of moves to come for the Chiefs, the largest round of cuts are in the books.

Here's the full list, via the Chiefs' team website:

WAIVED/RELEASED

Player | Pos. | Ht. | Wt. | College | Hometown

Jackson Barton | T | 6-7 | 302 | Utah | Salt Lake City, Utah

Rodney Clemons | DB | 6-0 | 205 | SMU | Katy, Texas

Omari Cobb | LB | 6-4 | 223 | Marshall | Port St. Lucie, Fla.

Adrian Colbert | S | 6-2 | 205 | Miami | Mineral Wells, Texas

Gehrig Dieter | WR | 6-3 | 207 | Alabama | South Bend, Ind.

Maurice Ffrench | WR | 5-11 | 200 | Pittsburgh | New Brunswick, N.J.

Jody Fortson | WR | 6-6 | 230 | Valdosta State | Buffalo, N.Y.

Darius Harris | LB | 6-2 | 238 | Middle Tenn. State | Horn Lake, Miss.

Daniel Helm | TE | 6-4 | 255 | Duke | Chatham, Ill.

Lavert Hill | DB | 5-11 | 182 | Michigan | Detroit, Mich.

Braxton Hoyett | DT | 6-2 | 302 | Mississippi State | Pelham, Ala.

Ryan Hunter | G | 6-3 | 316 | Bowling Green | North Bay, Ontario

Chris Lammons | CB | 5-10 | 190 | South Carolina | Lauderhill, Fla.

Devaroe Lawrence | DT | 6-2 | 295 | Auburn | Greenville, S.C.

Kalija Lipscomb | WR | 6-1 | 201 | Vanderbilt | New Orleans, La.

Elijah McGuire | RB | 5-10 | 214 | Louisiana-Lafayette | Houma, La.

Matt Moore | QB | 6-3 | 219 | Oregon State | Van Nuys, Calif.

Greg Senat | T | 6-6 | 305 | Wagner | Elmont, N.Y.

Justice Shelton-Mosley | WR | 5-10 | 196 | Vanderbilt | Sacramento, Calif.

Breeland Speaks | DE | 6-3 | 285 | Mississippi | Jackson, Miss.

Jordan Ta'amu | QB | 6-3 | 221 | Mississippi | Pearl City, Hawaii

Tim Ward | DE | 6-6 | 255 | Old Dominion | High Point, N.C.

DeAndré Washington | RB | 5-8 | 210 | Texas Tech | Missouri City, Texas

Darryl Williams | OL | 6-3 | 310 | Mississippi State | Bessemer, Ala.

RESERVE/SUSPENDED

Bashaud Breeland | CB | 5-11 | 195 | Clemson | Allendale, S.C.

Mike Pennel | DT | 6-4 | 330 | Colo. State-Pueblo | Aurora, Colo.

PLACED ON RESERVE/PUP

Martinas Rankin | T | 6-5 | 311 | Mississippi State | Mendenhall, Miss.

As many as 16 of these players, including up to six vested veterans, could grab a spot on the Chiefs' practice squad after potentially clearing waivers. The Chiefs could also be looking to bring in players released by other teams, so the 53-man roster isn't a lock for Week 1 just yet.

Among the cuts, the clear headliner is 2018 second-round pick Breeland Speaks. The Chiefs traded up for Speaks, giving up the 54th and 78th overall picks for Cincinnati's 46th and 100th picks, selecting Speaks at 46. Speaks had trouble staying on the field in 2018, playing as an outside linebacker in then-defensive coordinator Bob Sutton's system. In 2019, Speaks was injured, went on injured reserve, then received a four-game suspension for violating the NFL's substance-abuse policy while out.

Two young defensive linemen, Demone Harris and D-II Missouri S & T product Tershawn Wharton, made the initial roster ahead of Speaks, as did newcomer Taco Charlton.

Interestingly, the Chiefs have released both Matt Moore and Jordan Ta'amu, leaving them with two active quarterbacks in Patrick Mahomes and Chad Henne. Moore can find a place on the practice squad as a veteran with the COVID-based practice squad expansion in 2020. (Update: Nate Taylor of The Athletic has reported that this will be the case for Moore.)

It's also worth noting that the Chiefs are carrying four tight ends on their active roster, with Travis Kelce, Nick Keizer, Ricky Seals-Jones and Deon Yelder all making the initial 53.



I'd also list running back DeAndre Washington among the somewhat-surprising moves. Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Darrel Williams were clearly the team's top two choices at running back, and second-year back Darwin Thompson is worthy of the third running back spot, but it seemed plausible that the Chiefs would carry four backs (plus fullback Anthony Sherman) into the regular season.

As for the rest of the practice squad, with Moore reportedly already on his way to it, Ta'amu, Dieter and Fortson would seem like favorites to make the squad, with arguments to be made for another dozen players recently released. Offensive linemen Greg Senat, and Darryl Williams and defensive backs Lavert Hill and Chris Lammons seem to be likely options as well.

For a breakdown of the team's eventual practice squad, potential future roster moves, and everything you need to know about the Chiefs, be sure to bookmark arrowheadreport.com.