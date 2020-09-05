SI.com
Arrowhead Report
Kansas City Chiefs 53-Man Roster Cutdown Tracker

Joshua Brisco

By 3 p.m. on Saturday, the Kansas City Chiefs must have no more than 53 players on their roster for the 2020 season. As the Chiefs make moves throughout the day, we'll update all of them here on Arrowhead Report.

To get your day started, check out my 53-man roster projection and full Chiefs season preview story and Jordan Foote's 53-man projection.

Have questions or comments? Leave them in the comments section below and I'll answer them throughout the day!

Our Saturday cutdown tracker begins below, in chronological order:

- Kansas City waived veteran safety Adrian Colbert, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. For more on Colbert, click here. This would indicate that in the battle of veteran safeties who the Chiefs added mid-camp, former Seattle Seahawks safety Tedric Thompson has the inside track for a roster spot, though is certainly not a lock.

- Kansas City cut UDFA C/G Darryl Williams, according to Herbie Teope of The Kansas City Star, who notes that Williams may be a practice squad candidate.

- The Chiefs waived running back Elijah McGuire, according to Teope. McGuire was the likely odd-man out in the Chiefs' running back room, but could return to the team's practice squad.

- KC released WRs Maurice Ffrench according to Sam McDowell of The Kansas City Star and Justice Shelton-Mosley, according to Teope.

- The Chiefs released WR Jody Fortson, according to Matt Verderame of Fansided. Fortson was a training camp darling for the second consecutive year and seems to be a frontrunner for a practice squad spot in 2020.

- Another receiver off the 53-man: the Chiefs are waiving WR Gehrig Dieter, according to Teope. In this whirlwind of receivers being released, Fortson and Dieter seem most likely to end up on the practice squad.

- The Chiefs are releasing OL Ryan Hunter, according to Terez Paylor of Yahoo Sports. Hunter played a few snaps with the team last year, but KC will be looking for o-line depth elsewhere in 2020.

- Kansas City has waived cornerback Chris Lammons, according to Paylor, who notes that Lammons played 145 defensive snaps for Miami in 2019. Corner is an uncertain spot for the Chiefs, but with rookies L'Jarius Sneed and BoPete Keyes, the team added some other young developmental prospects this offseason who appear to have won out. (For some morning reading, check out this piece by Jordan Foote on BoPete Keyes.)

Joshua Brisco
Joshua Brisco

Editor

Have any questions or comments? Leave them here and I'll answer them throughout the day and may feature you in the article!

Tucker D. Franklin
Tucker D. Franklin

Editor

Glad to see the practice squad extended from 10 to 12 this season. Hopefully guys like Jody Fortson and Gehrig Dieter can both find spots there.

