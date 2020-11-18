SI.com
Arrowhead Report
Kansas City Chiefs Expected to Sign Former New York Giants CB DeAndre Baker

Joshua Brisco

Former New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker had one of the league's most tumultuous offseasons. Now, it is reportedly culminating in a spot on the Kansas City Chiefs' roster.

Baker, who was released by the Giants following charges of armed robbery stemming from an incident in May, began getting a second look from some teams after those charges were dropped on Monday. As of Tuesday night, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, Baker is now expected to sign with the Chiefs.

Original accusations described Baker and Seattle Seahawks defensive back Quentin Dunbar as "partaking in a brazen, multi-person robbery at a party in Miramar," as summarized by Michael McCann of SI.com: 

According to an affidavit filed by a Miramar detective in Broward County Circuit Court, problems at the party surfaced when Baker was seen with a gun in his hand and “pointing it at one of the attendees.”
Baker, according to a witness whose name has been redacted, directed other attendees to take money and valuables from people at the party. Dunbar, the witness recalls, assisted Baker in taking these items. Another witness told police that at a different party two days earlier, Baker and Dunbar had lost about $70,000.

However, the story took a turn on Monday, as the charges were dropped and an attorney was arrested due to an alleged extortion attempt, which Baker's lawyer said was where the story started in the first place, summarized by Ben Pickman of SI.com: 

"I’ve been saying this from Day 1, that this was an extortion scheme and that DeAndre was the victim," Baker's lawyer, Bradford Cohen, told the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. "This event did not play out as they insinuated. And the case was dismissed."
On Monday morning William Dean, the attorney for three of the four men who said they were robbed, was arrested in Florida in conjunction with an alleged extortion attempt, according to the New York Post's Ryan Dunleavy.
According to the Post, Dean and his clients demanded $1.5 million from the former Giants cornerback and negotiated the number down to $800,000 to change their statements. However, no money ever changed hands, according to the Post.

Baker, the 30th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, now joins a cornerback room with Charvarius Ward, Bashaud Breeland, Rashad Fenton, L'Jarius Sneed, Antonio Hamilton and BoPete Keyes.

