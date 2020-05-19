Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker pleaded not guilty to eight charges related to an alleged armed robbery, according to court records.

Baker's attorney Bradford Cohen sent the written plea to Broward County (Fla.) Circuit Court on Monday.

The incident in question occurred on May 13, according to a police affidavit. Both Baker and Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar were accused to have been involved in a robbery, which saw money and valuables stolen from other witnesses at a party in Miramar, Fla.

Authorities issued warrants for their arrest on May 14, and both Baker and Dunbar turned themselves in to into the Miramar Police Department on Saturday. Baker's plea on Monday came after both men were granted bail Sunday night.

Dunbar's attorney, Michael Grieco, told ESPN that the Seahawks player plans to plead not guilty to his four armed robbery charges later on Tuesday.

Last week, Cohen and Grieco said affidavits from witnesses show their clients are innocent of the charges from the alleged armed robbery.

The Giants reportedly told Baker to stay away from the team's virtual meetings and instead focus on his legal issues. Both Baker and Dunbar have apologized for the distractions to their teams over the past week.