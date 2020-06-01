Kansas City Chiefs Players Respond to Police Violence and Protests

As protests have taken place across the country, including in Kansas City, sparked by the killing of George Floyd, some members of the Kansas City Chiefs have spoken out.

On Monday afternoon, quarterback Patrick Mahomes released a statement via Twitter.

Previously, Mahomes retweeted this video of Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas addressing protestors in Kansas City on Sunday.

Monday morning, Mahomes retweeted this video of Nick Wright from FS1.

Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu posted several tweets, with more available on his Twitter timeline.

Defensive tackle Chris Jones posted a statement extending his condolences to the family of George Floyd, seeking justice on Floyd's behalf, and addressing systemic problems in the country. Jones also urged protesters to "bring an end to this institutional racism without self-destructing our communities and hurting innocent small businesses."

Kicker Harrison Butker was asked about the situation in a Friday virtual press conference with members of the media.

Defensive tackle Khalen Saunders offered his perspective along with a video. (Warning: Video contains graphic content, including multiple deaths and physical violence.)

Saunders also addressed his past experience with seeing protests and riots near his home in St. Louis during the Mike Brown incident.

Receiver Tyreek Hill shouted out his home state of Georgia.

Receiver Mecole Hardman interacted with Cleveland Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr.

Roger Goodell also released a statement on Saturday on behalf of the NFL:

"The NFL family is greatly saddened by the tragic events across our country. The protesters' reactions to these incidents reflect the pain, anger and frustration that so many of us feel.

Our deepest condolences go out to the family of Mr. George Floyd and to those who have lost loved ones, including the families of Ms. Breonna Taylor in Louisville, and Mr. Ahmaud Arbery, the cousin of Tracy Walker of the Detroit Lions.

As current events dramatically underscore, there remains much more to do as a country and as a league. These tragedies inform the NFL's commitment and our ongoing efforts. There remains an urgent need for action. We recognize the power of our platform in communities and as part of the fabric of American society. We embrace that responsibility and are committed to continuing the important work to address these systemic issues together with our players, clubs and partners."

As of the publishing of this story, the Kansas City Chiefs have not made a public statement.

Updated at 12:38 PM to add Patrick Mahomes' statement.