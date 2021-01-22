GM ReportPodcastsNewsGamedayDraft
Patrick Mahomes Clears Concussion Protocol, Set to Start in AFC Championship Game

The latest on Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' health and updates on the path for his return to the field ahead of Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Buffalo Bills.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has cleared the concussion protocol and is set to start in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday against the Buffalo Bills.

After being a limited participant on Wednesday and Thursday, Mahomes practiced again Friday and cleared the concussion protocol after practice.

Speaking to the media after clearing the protocol, Mahomes broke the news and recapped his week of tests.

"I actually just got out of the protocol," Mahomes said. "The week has just been a bunch of testing, a bunch of different things just to make sure that I'm good to go and there's no lingering effects or anything like that, but everything's been good, I've went through what all the three-four different doctors have said, everything's looked well, and I'm out of it now."

"Patrick and (cornerback Bashaud) Breeland are still in the protocol," Reid said after practice, before Mahomes cleared protocol approximately 15 minutes later. Reid noted that Mahomes and Breeland would both "get checked after this practice," and said Mahomes and Breeland "seem to be doing well." Mahomes cleared the protocol shortly thereafter.

On Wednesday, Mahomes was a limited participant in practice, though Reid clarified that Mahomes took all of the day's snaps, as it was a limited day altogether. On Thursday, Reid said Mahomes "took the majority" of the snaps, but was still designated as limited as he worked through the protocol.

On Thursday, offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy was asked about Mahomes' performance this week.

"Obviously, I’ll let Coach (Reid) deal with all that, but he looks like Pat to me," Bieniemy said. "He’s been great in meetings, he’s fun, he’s energetic, so you can always count on Pat being Pat."

Along with Mahomes, wide receiver Sammy Watkins, running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire and cornerbacks Bashaud Breeland and Rashad Fenton were all on the practice field on Friday. Running back Le'Veon Bell and linebacker Willie Gay Jr. were not.

