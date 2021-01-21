'He Looks Like Pat to Me' — Patrick Mahomes Limited in Thursday's Practice

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was a limited participant in Thursday's practice as he remains in the concussion protocol ahead of Sunday's AFC Championship Game.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes practiced Thursday in a limited capacity as he recovers from a head/neck injury suffered against the Cleveland Browns Sunday.

Multiple reports from the practice field noted that Mahomes was on the field, in a helmet, during the portions of practice open to media. After practice, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid noted that Mahomes and cornerback Bashaud Breeland, both in the concussion protocol, were limited.

Reid also noted that Mahomes "took the majority" of the starter's reps at practice, a promising sign. Reid said Mahomes looked good during practice but stressed that the team needs to follow the concussion protocol closely as Mahomes progresses.

Offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy was asked how Mahomes has looked during practice this week.

"He looks like Pat to me," Bieniemy said with a laugh.

Before Reid and Bieniemy's updates, Nate Taylor of The Athletic tweeted, "And if you're wondering, yes, Patrick Mahomes looked like Patrick Mahomes during the open portion of today's practice."

Mahomes was listed as a limited participant on Wednesday as well after originally being listed as a full participant. Reid explained that Mahomes took all of Wednesday's snaps, but that Wednesday was a limited practice, which ultimately led to Mahomes' differentiating designations.

"He looked good, he's just in the protocol, so there's only certain things he can do, it's a limited basis, but today was a little bit of a limited practice, so this fit right into what he could do," Reid said Wednesday. "But he took all the snaps and he feels good. We're just going to follow this protocol as closely as we possibly can."

Read More: Patrick Mahomes Returns to Chiefs Practice Wednesday