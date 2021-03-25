GM ReportPodcastsNewsGamedayDraftSI.com
Chiefs Re-Sign Wide Receiver Demarcus Robinson to One-Year Deal

After striking out on a number of big-name free-agent wide receivers, the Kansas City Chiefs have reunited with longtime Chief Demarcus Robinson to bring some experience back to the receiver room.
Robinson has reportedly signed a one-year deal to return to the Chiefs according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Robinson's return adds him to a wide receiver room with Tyreek Hill, Mecole Hardman and Byron Pringle and likely without Sammy Watkins, who has been visiting other AFC teams this week. The Chiefs reportedly offered more money to JuJu Smith-Schuster than the Pittsburgh Steelers, who he ultimately re-signed with and pursued Josh Reynolds, who landed with the Tennessee Titans. On Wednesday, T.Y. Hilton re-signed with the Indianapolis Colts, losing another potential wide receiver target for the Chiefs to circle.

Over his five-year career with the Chiefs, Robinson has recorded 120 catches for 1,415 yards and 11 touchdowns, with all of those stats coming over the last four seasons. Robinson also added another 10 catches for 144 yards and one touchdown in the playoffs.

This story is being updated.

Jan 3, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (11) runs the ball against Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Tevaughn Campbell (37) during the second half at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
