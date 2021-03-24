Kansas City Chiefs Seven-Round Mock Draft 7.0

We try something new on this week's Kansas City Chiefs seven-round mock draft as we prepare for the second week of free agency.

We decided to do something a bit differently for Roughing the Kicker's seventh Kansas City Chiefs mock draft this week. Instead of drafting for the team needs now, we draft for a specific scenario.

Going into the simulation, we determined the Chiefs were going to sign a left tackle in Russell Okung and a defensive EDGE rusher in Melvin Ingram.

Arrowhead Report draft analyst Jordan Foote joined me as we created and broke down the mock on today's episode.

For our mock draft, we partnered with NFL Mock Draft Database and its 2021 mock draft simulator. As for draft settings, we used the recommended realistic setting with strict trading.

Here's our latest 2021 Roughing the Kicker Chiefs mock draft with our projected scenario. For more in-depth thought processes on the picks, go listen to the podcast where we give a comprehensive breakdown of each selection.

Round 1, Pick 31: Samuel Cosmi - OT, Texas

Even though the Chiefs signed a tackle in our fictional scenario, Cosmi is hard to pass on. His ceiling is high and having a year behind a veteran left tackle would be beneficial to him as he still has some raw talent that offensive line coach Andy Heck could harness. His athleticism was on display at his Pro Day where Cosmi posted a 4.84-second 40-yard dash and notched 36 reps on the bench press. At worst, Cosmi provides depth at a position where Kansas City desperately needs it.

Round 2, Pick 63: Tylan Wallace - WR, Oklahoma State

In a throwback pick to our first mock draft, Tylan Wallace is an exciting selection. His potential is high with his experience on the outside in jet motion. Wallace has shown phenomenal ball skills and dominated in the 1-on-1 portion of Senior Bowl practice. He has the ability to contribute as the Chiefs' second receiver and third option if needed this season. In our scenario, taking Wallace would be a good answer for the Chiefs' need for a wide receiver.

Round 3, Pick 95: Tommy Tremble - TE, Notre Dame

While Kansas City has signed Blake Bell and Nick Keizer, that's still not enough to move the needle on the second tight end role. Tommy Tremble would add not only another great blocking option, but a potentially strong receiving target. Tremble could take the tight end room from passable to strong with his ceiling being as high as it is in the passing game. He already showed he can move bodies at Notre Dame and having him as a "secret weapon" could be fun for Patrick Mahomes.

Round 4, Pick 137: Elerson Smith - EDGE, Northern Iowa

Elerson Smith has everything going for him when it comes to his fit with the Chiefs. Kansas City usually likes prospects that attended the Senior Bowl — check — and/or went to smaller schools — double-check. In his Pro Day recently, Smith recorded a vertical jump of 41.5 inches, 10-feet-7-inches in the broad jump, and 26 reps on the bench. Adding to that, he had an impressive 4.69 second 40-yard dash time to go with a 7-second three-cone time.

Round 4, Pick 145: Adetokunbo Ogundeji - EDGE, Notre Dame

Yes, we know we took an EDGE rusher with the pick before, but the versatility of Adetokunbo Ogundeji is too good to pass up. Ogundeji can play any position along the line and his pass-rushing chops are good from each position as well. He could add another wrinkle to the Chiefs pass rush that was left searching for answers after 2020. Bringing in Ogundeji also gives the room depth and ability to cut underperforming players at that position.

Round 5, Pick 176: Tyree Gillespie - S, Missouri

Daniel Sorensen re-signed with the Chiefs for another year, but the pick of Tyree Gillespie is one that will reap benefits from years to come. If he doesn't play in the third safety role right away, Gillespie will be able to fill Sorensen's place next season. Gillespie has shown to be a great box safety, and that's something Kansas City could need post-Sorensen, whether that means taking his spot in 2021 or waiting until his contract runs out next season.

Round 5, Pick 182: Jack Anderson - IOL, Texas Tech

The only problem with this mock draft is waiting so long to take a center. Without signing a center in our fictional scenario, the Chiefs will more than likely need to get one in the draft. With a gap between the top (Creed Humphry and Landon Dickerson) and the rest of the class, Jack Anderson is a good pick for the future. Anderson is a raw talent and would benefit from taking snaps between Joe Thuney and Laurent Duvernay-Tardif or Kyle Long.

Round 6, Pick 208: Josh Imatorbhebhe - WR, Illinois

I really don't think Josh Imatorbhebhe lasts until the sixth round, but if he does, it's a no-brainer of a pick, even if the Chiefs take a wide receiver earlier in the draft, as we did. His physical traits pop off the page, as he's built to be an X-wide receiver at the next level. He could need some work to polish his skills, but I wouldn't be surprised if he ends up as a Day 1 contributor.

You can watch the full mock draft with commentary from me and Jordan on the Roughing the Kicker YouTube page, or you can watch it below.

