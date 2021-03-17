Pop, Don't Stop: Chiefs Tender Wide Receiver Byron Pringle for 2021 Season

GM ReportPodcastsNewsGamedayDraftSI.com
Kansas City Chiefs Tender Wide Receiver Byron Pringle

The Kansas City Chiefs have reportedly put an original-round tender on restricted free agent Byron Pringle, resulting in a one-year, $2.1 million deal for the former Kansas State wide receiver.
If there's anything we know about Pringles, it's that once you pop, you can't stop.

The Kansas City Chiefs won't be stopping their Pringle in 2021, as they have reportedly put an original-round tender on restricted free agent Byron Pringle, resulting in a one-year, $2.1 million deal for the former Kansas State wide receiver.

Pringle will enter his fourth year in the NFL, all with Kansas City, after entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2018. Pringle suffered an injury in the 2018 preseason and was placed on injured reserve before the year began.

In 2019 and 2020 combined, Pringle has recorded 25 regular-season career receptions for 330 yards and two touchdowns, plus six catches for 39 yards in the Chiefs' 2020 playoff run. Pringle has also been a valuable special-teamer, both in kick-coverage and in the return game.

Pringle's biggest highlight of the 2020 season came against the Denver Broncos when he returned a kickoff 101 yards for a touchdown.

Nate Taylor of The Athletic reported that it will be an original-round tender for Pringle, which results in the one-year, $2.1 million contract — which is also how the Chiefs tendered guard Andrew Wylie.

Here's the math on an original-round tender from NFL.com:

Original-round tender: One-year contract worth the greater of (a) $2.133 million or (b) 110 percent of the player's prior-year base salary. Draft-choice compensation: a pick in the round the player was originally drafted in.

