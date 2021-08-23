August 23, 2021
Andy Reid Provides Injury Update on Clyde Edwards-Helaire's Sprained Ankle

Clyde Edwards-Helaire suffered an ankle sprain in the team's second preseason game. On Monday, head coach Andy Reid provided an update.
After running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire suffered an apparent ankle sprain in the Kansas City Chiefs' second preseason game on Friday, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid provided the team's first major update on Edwards-Helaire's ankle during his press conference on Monday.

"He's got a sore ankle but we'll just see how that goes here," Reid said. Reid also said Edwards-Helaire participated in the Chiefs' walkthrough but may or may not practice on Monday.

After the game on Friday night, Reid detailed what the team knew about Edwards-Helaire's injury at the time and struck an optimistic tone.

"He’s got a slight sprain on the inside of his ankle," Reid said. "We’ll just see. They got to check it tomorrow [Saturday], do what they do there. It’s tender now. It doesn’t look like a high-ankle sprain. That’s always a good thing. They’ll double-check it."

No reports from the Chiefs or media made news over the weekend, making Reid's Monday morning update the first major update since the game.

Edwards-Helaire missed the end of the 2020 season with a high-ankle sprain suffered against the New Orleans Saints but did return for the Chiefs' games against the Buffalo Bills and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the AFC Championship Game and Super Bowl, respectively.

Before exiting Friday's game, Edwards-Helaire ran the ball three times for 13 yards and caught one pass for 10 yards. Derrick Gore led the team in rushing on the back of late-game work, taking eight carries for 54 yards. Darwin Thompson had eight carries for 49 yards, Jerick McKinnon had three carries for four yards and Darrel Williams had two carries for two yards.

Aug 9, 2021; St. Joseph, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) signals to fans after catching a pass during training camp at Missouri Western State University. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
