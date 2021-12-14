Skip to main content
    December 14, 2021
    Chiefs DL Chris Jones in NFL’s COVID-19 Protocol

    The Chiefs' star defensive lineman is at risk of missing Thursday night's game vs. the Chargers.
    On Tuesday, Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid spoke with the media ahead of the team's Thursday night matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers. Reid also revealed that defensive lineman Chris Jones is now in the NFL's COVID-19 protocol process. He did not reveal whether Jones registered a positive test.

    This news comes one day after wide receiver Josh Gordon entered protocol after testing positive for COVID-19. Reid added that it's unclear whether either or both of Jones and Gordon will miss Thursday night's game. Players who test positive and are vaccinated are eligible to return to the team upon testing negative for COVID-19 twice in consecutive periods with at least 24 hours between each one. The Chargers had rookie tackle Rashawn Slater test positive, and Joshua Brisco of Arrowhead Report recently broke down what all of this could mean for both teams:

    The Chargers got the worst of the news here, as LA would take a major hit if they have to replace Slater with Storm Norton, Trey Pipkins or guard Matt Feiler at left tackle. This could basically amount to a dinner bell for Frank Clark, Chris Jones, Melvin Ingram and the rest of the Chiefs' pass-rush. With Slater at LT, they'd face a very worthy challenger.

    For the Chiefs and Gordon, the positive test comes at an unfortunate time, just one day after Gordon hauled in his first touchdown as a Chief. Even in his best game with KC, Gordon was behind Tyreek Hill, Byron Pringle and Demarcus Robinson in wide receiver snaps, with Mecole Hardman just one snap behind him. The Chiefs can survive without Gordon, though it would put a pause on his building momentum in the offense. 

    At this point in the NFL season, COVID-19 is beginning to take a toll on several teams. Those with high vaccination rates — such as the Chiefs — are at a competitive advantage, but this week's developments show that no team is truly protected from having their players possibly miss time down the stretch.

    Nov 1, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones (95) celebrates with fans in the stands after defeating the New York Giants at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
