Frank Clark Leaves Chiefs Practice Early With Apparent Injury

In the Kansas City Chiefs' penultimate training camp practice ahead of the 2021 season, defensive end Frank Clark left practice early after a stop in the Chiefs' medical tent, according to multiple reports.

Soren Petro of Sports Radio 810 WHB detailed Clark's exit and noted that the team was "definitely checking the left hamstring."

Clark did not play in the team's first preseason game with a hamstring injury.

As has been the case with the majority of training camp injuries, Clark walked up the hill under his own power as he exited practice, always a good sign for an injured player, as opposed to having to be carted off.

This story will be updated when the Chiefs give an official update on Clark's injury.

Clark's offseason has been tumultuous, including two arrests for illegal firearm possession in California — once in March, once in June.

With the Chiefs' season beginning on September 12, it seems unlikely that Clark will see any disciplinary action from the Chiefs or the NFL before the season kicks off.

Clark has recorded 14 regular-season sacks and eight postseason sacks in his time with the Chiefs and carries the Chiefs' largest salary cap hit in 2021 with a $25.8 million cap number, according to Over The Cap. Clark is set to have the Chiefs' second-highest cap hit in 2022 at $26.3 million, but the Chiefs could release him to save $12.7 million in cap space with a $13.6 million dead cap hit. The team could designate Clark as a post-June 1 cut and free up more space and add some of the dead money to 2023's cap. Clark's 2021 season will likely serve as a sort of contract year for the veteran pass-rusher, as the Chiefs will have some decisions to make ahead of the 2022 season.

