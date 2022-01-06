Skip to main content
Chiefs Injury Report Ahead of Week 18 Rematch with Broncos

The Chiefs have their latest injury report as they prepare to face the Denver Broncos on Saturday.

As the Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos prepare to face off in their Week 18 matchup on Saturday afternoon in Denver, both teams have indicated their latest injury report in preparation for the rematch.

According to Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, the Chiefs will likely be without two starters on the offensive side of the ball but should also get another key starter back in time for their rematch against Denver.

Reid said that second-year running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire will "most likely be out" for Sunday's game. Starting right tackle Lucas Niang will also be out as his season is almost certainly over after tearing his patellar tendon against the Bengals. Edwards-Helaire hasn't practiced since suffering a shoulder/collarbone injury against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

In good news for the Chiefs, starting left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. has "a good chance" to play in Denver after suffering a calf injury during warmups against the Bengals that kept him out of the entire game.

Both of the Broncos' starting cornerbacks, Patrick Surtain II (calf) and Ronald Darby (shoulder) were ruled out on Thursday, 

Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, safety Kareem Jackson and guard Dalton Risner (a former Kansas State Wildcat) were all placed on season-ending injured reserve this week, ruling the trio out for Saturday's game.

The Chiefs and Broncos will kick off at 3:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, January 8 — yes, Saturday! — after being initially scheduled for January 9. The NFL's new Week 18 schedule now includes two Saturday divisional matchups, with Chiefs-Broncos kicking off first before the Dallas Cowboys take on the Philadelphia Eagles at 7:15 p.m. CT. Both games will be broadcast on ABC and ESPN.

The Chiefs were victorious in their home game against the Broncos in the first week of December, winning 22-9. This time, with Bridgewater out, former Missouri Tigers quarterback Drew Lock is set to start for Denver.

