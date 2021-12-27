Injury Update: Latest News on Clyde Edwards-Helaire

Skip to main content
    Injury Update: Latest on Clyde Edwards-Helaire's Shoulder/Collarbone

    Clyde Edwards-Helaire's status for the remainder of the season is now more clear following an update on the injury he suffered against the Steelers.
    Author:

    Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire left the Chiefs' 36-10 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers early on Sunday following a tackle that resulted in Edwards-Helaire landing awkwardly on his shoulder. He was originally designated as questionable and was later ruled out with what the team called a collarbone injury. After the game, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said Edwards-Helaire "hurt his shoulder." Now, the team has more clarity on Edwards-Helaire's status with the regular season winding down and the playoffs on the horizon.

    Ian Rapoport of NFL Network tweeted that "there is swelling, but no structural damage and the injury is not season-ending, source said. Clyde Edwards-Helaire should return shortly."

    Adam Schefter of ESPN later added that it's a bruised shoulder and a week-to-week designation for Edwards-Helaire, though it would be "challenging" for him to play Sunday against Cincinnati.

    Edwards-Helaire missed more than a month earlier in the season after suffering an MCL injury against the Buffalo Bills on October 10 before returning to practice on November 10. He returned to the field on November 21 against the Dallas Cowboys and recorded 54 carries for 213 yards and four touchdowns in addition to 11 catches for 68 yards since his return.

    In Edwards-Helaire's absence and in a backfield that has been increasingly established as a by-committee group, veteran former undrafted free agents Darrel Williams and Derrick Gore have found increasing roles, with Williams leading Chiefs running backs in total yards from scrimmage this season with 856. Gore's 50-yard reception was among Sunday's highlights against the Steelers and joins Gore's 51-yard touchdown run against the Las Vegas Raiders as the two longest plays made by Chiefs running backs this year. 

    On Sunday, Williams led the team in rushing with 11 carries for 55 yards, Gore took 12 carries for 43 yards, and Edwards-Helaire received nine carries for 27 yards and a touchdown. Gore caught three passes for 61 yards, Williams caught three for 30, and Edwards-Helaire caught one pass for four yards.

    Dec 26, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) celebrates as he runs for a touchdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
