Injury Update: Tyreek Hill, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Darrel Williams

Andy Reid's first injury update of the playoffs was focused on Tyreek Hill, Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Darrel Williams.

As the Kansas City Chiefs prepare for the wild card round of the NFL playoffs ahead of a Sunday Night Football rematch with the Pittsburgh Steelers, questions remain regarding the health of three major parts of the Chiefs' offense.

On Monday, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid gave his first updates of the new week regarding star wide receiver Tyreek Hill and running backs Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Darrel Williams.

Hill suffered a heel injury during warmups of Saturday's game against the Denver Broncos, Williams injured his toe just before halftime, and Edwards-Helaire hasn't played since KC's first matchup with the Steelers when a hard tackle resulted in a shoulder injury. On Monday, Reid spoke about the status of all three entering wild card week, starting with Edwards-Helaire.

"Really the only injury is Clyde, and he’s making great progress," Reid said as he began his press conference. "I think we’ll be able to get a little work out of him this week. We’ll see how the next couple days go. He’s got a great attitude and wants to be in and be out there."

Edwards-Helaire did not practice in the weeks leading up to the Chiefs' games against the Cincinnati Bengals or Denver Broncos, but Reid's indication is that he should see the field at some point this week.

Reid was then asked for his expectations regarding Hill's status as the week goes on, and Reid discussed Hill's heel and if he'll be ready to go this week.

"That heel was sore after the game, and it's making a little progress the other way, so we're anticipating he’s going to be OK to go," Reid said. "He’s another one that he wants to play every snap he can."

Reid was also asked specifically about Williams, who Reid said should also be trending in the right direction.

"Yeah, Darrel’s toe was sore," Reid said. "It’s still a little tender, but he’s working through that. We’ll just see how he does this week, but I anticipate him going."



In the absence of the team's top two running backs, Derrick Gore ran the ball seven times for 30 yards and veteran Jerick McKinnon was the running back with the biggest plays in the passing game, catching three passes for 26 yards and his first-ever touchdown as a Chief, in addition to his five carries for 24 yards on the ground.