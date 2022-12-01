Patrick Mahomes Named AFC Offensive Player of the Month

As the 2022 NFL season begins to reach its final stretch, the cream of the proverbial crop is beginning to rise to the top of the league standings. That can certainly be said for the Kansas City Chiefs and quarterback Patrick Mahomes, as his play in November was nothing short of brilliant. For his efforts, the superstar signal-caller is taking home AFC Offensive Player of the Month honors.

For Mahomes, this is the fifth time he's won the award since becoming the Chiefs' full-time starter back in 2018. He now has the most Player of the Month awards of any offensive player over that span, which is a testament to his dominance on the field. The 27-year-old has also been named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week twice this year.

In four November games, Mahomes completed 64.8% of his passes for 1,426 yards with nine touchdowns and three interceptions. Additionally, he ran the ball 21 times for 161 yards and added a rushing touchdown in the process. Kansas City went 4-0 in those games, likely a deciding factor in determining who would win the award. For example, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa threw seven touchdowns without a single interception in November and had a 121.4 passer rating, but he only played in three games for the month.

Mahomes, the odds-on favorite for this year's NFL MVP award heading into Week 13, leads the entire NFL in passing yards and passing touchdowns with 3,585 and 29, respectively. On top of that, he boasts a 105.3 passer rating and 77.3 QBR that both rank in the top five among qualified starting quarterbacks this season. He's playing some of the best football of his career, and the Chiefs are thriving on the field because of it. Now, he takes home yet another honor in his already storied career.