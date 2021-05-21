Sports Illustrated home
Patrick Mahomes 'Ahead of Schedule' in Offseason Rehab

Patrick Mahomes could be returning to the field earlier than expected, according to a new report.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is reportedly "ahead of schedule" in his offseason rehab process as he recovers from offseason foot surgery.

The latest report on Mahomes' recovery comes from James Palmer of NFL Network, who tweeted that, according to a source, "Patrick Mahomes is ahead of schedule in his rehab and will participate in the #chiefs OTAs that start on May 25th. The thought right now is he will 'do some stuff' and will then be fully ready to go for training camp."

Mahomes had surgery to repair a turf toe shortly after the season, fixing the injury suffered in the divisional round of the playoffs against the Cleveland Browns.

On March 1, Chiefs general manager Brett Veach discussed Mahomes' timeline for return with the media, expressing a similar optimism to Friday's update.

"I’m just looking at my medical notes here, so Pat had his toe surgery on [Feb. 10], talking to Rick [Burkholder] late last week, it’s a three-month recovery, so we’re hopeful somewhere around that mandatory mini-camp if we have it," Veach said. "We certainly think by training camp he’ll be good to go, and we’ll be smart with him."

Feb 7, 2021; Tampa, FL, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a sidearm pass in the air against Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end William Gholston (92) during the fourth quarter in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
