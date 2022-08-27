Skip to main content

Kansas City Chiefs 2022 Roster Cut Tracker

The Chiefs are setting up their final 53-man roster as the 2022 regular season approaches.

Following the Kansas City Chiefs' 2022 preseason slate that concluded with a win over the Green Bay Packers, the club now faces another daunting task: final roster cutdowns.

The past two Tuesdays have seen NFL teams be required to trim their rosters from 90 to 85 players, then 85 to 80 players. This time around, all 32 clubs were given a Tuesday, Aug. 30 deadline to have their final 53-man rosters set by 4 p.m. EST. For the Chiefs, a team that saw a ton of roster turnover during the offseason and plenty of competition throughout training camp at the preseason, this is no easy feat. Nevertheless, the club is hard at work getting its total cut down.

Tracking Chiefs roster cuts

Per an official announcement by the Chiefs from their Twitter account on Saturday morning, the club has cut its roster down by five players. Offensive tackle Roderick Johnson is being released, and quarterback Dustin Crum, running back Tayon Fleet-Davis, wide receiver Aaron Parker and linebacker Mike Rose have been waived by the club. 

Johnson burst onto the scene earlier in the offseason, generating buzz during Organized Team Activities (OTAs) and even taking first-team reps at left tackle while Orlando Brown Jr. was away to begin training camp. Over time, however, his playing time decreased and he didn't do enough to stand out and secure a roster spot. Crum and Fleet-Davis had their respective moments against the Chicago Bears and Washington Commanders, respectively. Crum completed 6-of-11 passes in the Chiefs' preseason opener and also recorded 28 rushing yards on three carries. Fleet-Davis scored a rushing touchdown in Kansas City's win over Washington, rushing for five yards on five carries.

Parker and Rose's biggest preseason moments came in Thursday night's win over the Packers. Parker's 21-yard reception was arguably the most impressive grab of the night, and Rose recorded four tackles and put some quality tape out during the contest. As the Chiefs continue to cut down their roster, they'll now have five fewer players to factor into their 53-man math.

This story is being updated as more Chiefs roster cut news becomes available.

