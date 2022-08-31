Skip to main content

Kansas City Chiefs 2022 Practice Squad Tracker

Tracking relevant news and reports surrounding the Chiefs' 2022 practice squad signings.

The Kansas City Chiefs had until Tuesday afternoon at 3 p.m. local time to get their roster trimmed down to 53 players, and the team officially settled on an initial group to beat the buzzer at the deadline. Kansas City's original decisions included surprises such as carrying three quarterbacks, four running backs and five wide receivers. Nevertheless, this year's depth chart projects to be one of the deepest across the board in the Patrick Mahomes era.

That's just the first half of the battle. Now that clubs have their rosters set, they're allowed to form their practice squads. For the Chiefs, they have multiple recently released or even waived players who were — and are — expected to return to Kansas City via the practice squad. Being 30th in the NFL waiver claim order in regards to priority, however, their work is cut out for them. Despite that, general manager Brett Veach is hard at work piecing together this year's unit. Here are the rules for each NFL practice squad:

  • Maximum of 16 players total
  • Maximum of 10 players with two or fewer accrued seasons
  • Maximum of six veterans
  • Maximum of three gameday elevations for practice squad players

With that in mind, let's dive into who is set to join the Chiefs' 2022 practice squad, which former Chiefs are on the move and whether or not Kansas City gained anyone through the waiver wire process.  

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Players reportedly joining the Chiefs' practice squad

Waived Chiefs heading elsewhere

  • The only former member of the Chiefs to get claimed on Wednesday morning was defensive tackle Matt Dickerson, who was awarded to the Atlanta Falcons. Atlanta was the No. 8 team in the waiver priority order. 

Chiefs 53-man roster moves and news

  • Per the release of waiver system transactions on Wednesday morning (linked above), the Chiefs didn't appear on the list. Kansas City didn't get awarded for any claims on players. 

This story is being updated as additional Chiefs practice squad and roster news is made available.

In This Article (1)

Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs

Dec 16, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates with quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) after scoring a touchdown in overtime against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Evaluating the NFL Top 100 Players List From the Chiefs' Perspective

By Marlow Ferguson Jr.
Jan 23, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) looks down the field against the Buffalo Bills during the first half in the AFC Divisional playoff football game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
News

Patrick Mahomes Ranked in Top 10 of 2022's NFL Top 100

By Jordan Foote
Jan 30, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) reacts after a play against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second quarter of the AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
News

Travis Kelce Lands in Top 10 of 2022’s NFL Top 100

By Jordan Foote
Aug 25, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Samori Toure (83) is tackled by Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Dicaprio Bootle (2) and Kansas City Chiefs safety Bryan Cook (6) during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Stock Up, Stock Down Following Chiefs’ Preseason Finale

By Mark Van Sickle
Aug 14, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Daurice Fountain (82) lines up during the third quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
News

Chiefs Cutdown Tracker: 53-Man Roster, Practice Squad Updates

By Jordan Foote
Jul 29, 2022; St. Joseph, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Ronald Jones speaks to media after training camp at Missouri Western State University. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
News

Report: Ronald Jones Making Chiefs’ Roster ‘Looking Okay So Far'

By Jordan Foote
Sep 19, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Context Will Be Key With the Chiefs’ 2022 Defense

By Conner Christopherson
Jul 27, 2022; St. Joseph, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Juju Smith-Shuster (9) speaks to media after training camp at Missouri Western State University. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
News

Chiefs Agree to Amended Contract With JuJu Smith-Schuster

By Jordan Foote