Kansas City Chiefs 2022 Practice Squad Tracker

The Kansas City Chiefs had until Tuesday afternoon at 3 p.m. local time to get their roster trimmed down to 53 players, and the team officially settled on an initial group to beat the buzzer at the deadline. Kansas City's original decisions included surprises such as carrying three quarterbacks, four running backs and five wide receivers. Nevertheless, this year's depth chart projects to be one of the deepest across the board in the Patrick Mahomes era.

That's just the first half of the battle. Now that clubs have their rosters set, they're allowed to form their practice squads. For the Chiefs, they have multiple recently released or even waived players who were — and are — expected to return to Kansas City via the practice squad. Being 30th in the NFL waiver claim order in regards to priority, however, their work is cut out for them. Despite that, general manager Brett Veach is hard at work piecing together this year's unit. Here are the rules for each NFL practice squad:

Maximum of 16 players total

Maximum of 10 players with two or fewer accrued seasons

Maximum of six veterans

Maximum of three gameday elevations for practice squad players

With that in mind, let's dive into who is set to join the Chiefs' 2022 practice squad, which former Chiefs are on the move and whether or not Kansas City gained anyone through the waiver wire process.

Players reportedly joining the Chiefs' practice squad

Waived Chiefs heading elsewhere

The only former member of the Chiefs to get claimed on Wednesday morning was defensive tackle Matt Dickerson, who was awarded to the Atlanta Falcons. Atlanta was the No. 8 team in the waiver priority order.

Chiefs 53-man roster moves and news

Per the release of waiver system transactions on Wednesday morning (linked above), the Chiefs didn't appear on the list. Kansas City didn't get awarded for any claims on players.

This story is being updated as additional Chiefs practice squad and roster news is made available.