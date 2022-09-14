Chiefs Rule Kicker Harrison Butker Out Against Chargers

Butker will miss a game for the first time in 2022 after injuring his ankle on Sunday.

The Kansas City Chiefs' Thursday evening matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers is rapidly approaching, but the team will be taking the field in front of the home crowd without one of its most important special teams players. On Wednesday afternoon, the club ruled kicker Harrison Butker out for Thursday Night Football.

Butker, who was carted off to be evaluated during the Chiefs' Week 1 win over the Arizona Cardinals but later re-entered the game, suffered a left ankle sprain and was still dealing with some swelling and pain on Tuesday. Butker missed Tuesday's practice and head coach Andy Reid said in his morning/afternoon presser that he was day-to-day, leaving some serious uncertainty surrounding his potential status.

That, combined with Butker also not practicing on Wednesday and the Chiefs having signed kicker Matt Ammendola to the practice squad, likely factored into the team's final decision. Ammendola is expected to be elevated from Kansas City's practice squad for the game, per Nate Taylor of The Athletic. Safety Justin Reid, as usual, will serve as the club's emergency kicker.

Everyone else was a full participant in practice on Wednesday, including offensive guard Trey Smith. Smith, who suffered an ankle injury and had to exit Sunday's win over Arizona, was a limited participant in practice on Monday and Tuesday. A questionable designation isn't the best thing in the world, but the fact that Smith was able to work without restrictions could bode well for his ultimate playing status come Thursday night.

The other members of the Chiefs' injury report — left tackle Orlando Brown, wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, wide receiver Justin Watson, quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Reid and linebacker Willie Gay Jr. — were all full participants in practice for the second day in a row. Cornerback Trent McDuffie, as of yesterday afternoon, is on the injured reserve list and will miss the Chiefs' next four games at a minimum.