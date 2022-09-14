Skip to main content

Chiefs Rule Kicker Harrison Butker Out Against Chargers

Butker will miss a game for the first time in 2022 after injuring his ankle on Sunday.

The Kansas City Chiefs' Thursday evening matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers is rapidly approaching, but the team will be taking the field in front of the home crowd without one of its most important special teams players. On Wednesday afternoon, the club ruled kicker Harrison Butker out for Thursday Night Football

Butker, who was carted off to be evaluated during the Chiefs' Week 1 win over the Arizona Cardinals but later re-entered the game, suffered a left ankle sprain and was still dealing with some swelling and pain on Tuesday. Butker missed Tuesday's practice and head coach Andy Reid said in his morning/afternoon presser that he was day-to-day, leaving some serious uncertainty surrounding his potential status.

That, combined with Butker also not practicing on Wednesday and the Chiefs having signed kicker Matt Ammendola to the practice squad, likely factored into the team's final decision. Ammendola is expected to be elevated from Kansas City's practice squad for the game, per Nate Taylor of The Athletic. Safety Justin Reid, as usual, will serve as the club's emergency kicker.

Everyone else was a full participant in practice on Wednesday, including offensive guard Trey Smith. Smith, who suffered an ankle injury and had to exit Sunday's win over Arizona, was a limited participant in practice on Monday and Tuesday. A questionable designation isn't the best thing in the world, but the fact that Smith was able to work without restrictions could bode well for his ultimate playing status come Thursday night. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The other members of the Chiefs' injury report — left tackle Orlando Brown, wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, wide receiver Justin Watson, quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Reid and linebacker Willie Gay Jr. — were all full participants in practice for the second day in a row. Cornerback Trent McDuffie, as of yesterday afternoon, is on the injured reserve list and will miss the Chiefs' next four games at a minimum.

In This Article (1)

Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs

Sep 11, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the first half against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Travis Kelce Was in Peak Form Against the Cardinals

By Marlow Ferguson Jr.
Sep 11, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie (21) tackles Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Greg Dortch (83) in the first half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports
News

Chiefs Place CB Trent McDuffie on Injured Reserve

By Jordan Foote
Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker (7) kicks the opening kickoff in the first quarter during the AFC championship NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. Cincinnati Bengals At Kansas City Chiefs Jan 30 Afc Championship 341
News

Chiefs Injury Updates Ahead of Thursday Game vs. Chargers

By Jordan Foote
Sep 11, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) throws a pass against Kansas City Chiefs defensive end George Karlaftis (56) during the first half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Three Chiefs Week 1 Snap Count Trends That Stood Out

By Jordan Foote
Sep 11, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, United States; Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) shrugs as he walks into the end zone untouched for a score against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Rondone-Arizona Republic
Podcasts

The New Era of Chiefs Football Got off to a Fantastic Start

By Jordan Foote
Jan 30, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs flags are flown in the parking lot before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
News

Former Chiefs Assistant Britt Reid Enters Guilty Plea for 2021 Crash

By Jordan Foote
Aug 11, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots place kicker Tristan Vizcaino (2) warms up before a preseason game against the New York Giants at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports
News

Chiefs Working Out Veteran Kicker Following Butker Injury

By Jordan Foote
Sep 11, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, United States; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates his touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Rondone-Arizona Republic Nfl Cardinals Nfl Game Kansas City Chiefs At Arizona Cardinals
Game Day

Travis Kelce: Something to Prove ‘Every Single Day'

By Jordan Foote