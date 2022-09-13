Chiefs Place CB Trent McDuffie on Injured Reserve

The Chiefs' first 2022 draft pick goes on IR following a Week 1 injury against the Cardinals.

When Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid took the podium on Tuesday morning/afternoon, he had some injury updates on players such as kicker Harrison Butker and Trent McDuffie.

Neither player was able to practice on Tuesday afternoon and at the time of his presser, Reid expressed doubt that McDuffie would be able to play on Thursday night against the Los Angeles Chargers. Now, McDuffie is officially set to miss Thursday's game and three more, as the team is placing him on the reserve/injured list on Tuesday. Kansas City also announced a flurry of other roster moves:

We have activated Practice Squad players LB Jack Cochrane & LB Elijah Lee. We have signed K Matt Ammendola, CB Dicaprio Bootle, & WR Corey Coleman to the Practice Squad. We have placed CB Trent McDuffie on Reserve/Injured. We released S James Wiggins from the practice squad. - Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) on Tuesday, Sept. 13 at 2:39 p.m. CST

McDuffie, the Chiefs' first draft pick of the year back in April and a player who suffered a hamstring injury on Sunday and exited the Chiefs' game against the Arizona Cardinals, will be forced to miss four games as a result of going on the injured reserve list. After that, he's allowed to rejoin the team for a practice window and can be activated for game action once deemed ready. McDuffie's earliest eligible game to return officially is the club's Week 6 matchup against the Buffalo Bills.

Kansas City also signed a few players to their practice squad, including familiar faces Dicaprio Bootle (cornerback) and Corey Coleman (wide receiver). Additionally, kicker Matt Ammendola is officially joining the practice squad after winning a six-man kicker derby hosted by the Chiefs on Monday to find a possible insurance policy for the injured Harrison Butker. Butker, as mentioned, didn't practice on Tuesday and is day-to-day with a left ankle sprain.

Elsewhere, safety James Wiggins's time with the Chiefs was limited. The former Cincinnati Bearcats standout signed with the team's practice squad less than two weeks ago but is now being replaced. Kansas City also activated linebackers Jack Cochrane and Elijah Lee from the practice squad. This marks the second week in a row that Lee has been activated, and he played a combined 28 snaps between defense and special teams in Week 1.