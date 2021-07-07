Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
GM ReportPodcastsNewsGamedayDraftSI.com
Search

Tyreek Hill Proposes with Super Bowl-Caliber Engagement Ring

The Chiefs' speedster wide receiver is now engaged, and he and his fiancée both have plenty of diamonds to show off on their two most noteworthy rings.
Author:
Publish date:

Adding another ring to the family on the Fourth of July, Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill proposed to his now-fiancée Keeta Vaccaro in a fireworks-fueled display with help from a ring that rivals Hill's own diamond-covered Super Bowl ring.

Hill posted pictures of the proposal and the ensuing celebration on his Instagram account before later showing the ring to TMZ.

"She's definitely got the most diamonds, man" Hill told TMZ. "We made sure of that."

Vaccaro showed the ring off in a video with TMZ, as pictured below.

Keeta Vaccaro's engagement ring from Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill. Image via TMZ.

Keeta Vaccaro's engagement ring from Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill. Image via TMZ.

Vaccaro, sister of former New Orleans Saints and Tennessee Titans safety Kenny Vaccaro, told TMZ that she and Hill co-planned the Fourth of July Party but that she had no idea the proposal was coming. Hill gave more details to TMZ:

"It was perfect, you know?" Tyreek told [TMZ]. "I had her thinking the whole time like she was planning the whole party and she was in contact with the event planner and I was going behind her back and talking to him like, 'Hey, we're going to do this and that. Just go with it.'"

Hill and Vaccaro's engagement comes less than a year after quarterback Patrick Mahomes proposed to Brittany Matthews after the Chiefs received their Super Bowl LIV rings in September.

With two of the Chiefs' biggest stars getting engaged within the last year, Mahomes and Hill have done their part to add plenty of carats to their families. But if Mahomes and Hill want to double-down within the next year, it'll have to come with a third consecutive trip to the Super Bowl as the duo look to win their second Super Bowl ring in three seasons.

Read More: Analyzing the Current State of the Chiefs' Wide Receivers and Linebackers

Jan 27, 2020; Miami, FL, USA; Kansas City Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill during Super Bowl LIV Opening Night at Marlins Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Tyreek Hill Proposes with Super Bowl-Caliber Engagement Ring

Oct 25, 2020; Denver, Colorado, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman (17) catches a pass in the first quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Podcasts

Analyzing the Current State of the Chiefs' Wide Receivers and Linebackers

Sep 22, 2019; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark (55) celebrates after a sack during the second half against the Baltimore Ravens at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Building a Champion: How the Chiefs Spend Their Money on Defense

Jan 17, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs fullback Anthony Sherman (42) warms up before the AFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Cleveland Browns at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Podcasts

How Will the Chiefs Look Without Anthony Sherman in 2021?

Feb 2, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Kansas City Chiefs fullback Anthony Sherman (42) against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Anthony Sherman's Top 5 Moments with the Kansas City Chiefs

Nov 22, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) dives across the goal line to score a touchdown in the third quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Podcasts

Clyde Edwards-Helaire Should Have a Better Season in 2021

Dec 1, 2019; Kansas City, MO, USA; A general view of a Kansas City Chiefs helmet during the first half against the Oakland Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
News

Arrowhead Report News: A Classic Bad News/Good News Situation

A new monument dedicated Saturday at Chennault Park will help ensure Joe Delaney's life and sacrifice are never forgotten. On June 29, 1983, Delaney jumped into a pond in an attempt to save drowning children. Delaney, a rising star for the Kansas City Chiefs, drowned along with two children. © Michelle Tripp/The News-Star via Imagn Content Services, LLC
News

Joe Delaney Memorial Highway Signs Raised on I-435 on 38th Anniversary of His Death