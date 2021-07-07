Tyreek Hill Proposes with Super Bowl-Caliber Engagement Ring

The Chiefs' speedster wide receiver is now engaged, and he and his fiancée both have plenty of diamonds to show off on their two most noteworthy rings.

Adding another ring to the family on the Fourth of July, Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill proposed to his now-fiancée Keeta Vaccaro in a fireworks-fueled display with help from a ring that rivals Hill's own diamond-covered Super Bowl ring.

Hill posted pictures of the proposal and the ensuing celebration on his Instagram account before later showing the ring to TMZ.

"She's definitely got the most diamonds, man" Hill told TMZ. "We made sure of that."

Vaccaro showed the ring off in a video with TMZ, as pictured below.

Keeta Vaccaro's engagement ring from Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill. Image via TMZ.

Vaccaro, sister of former New Orleans Saints and Tennessee Titans safety Kenny Vaccaro, told TMZ that she and Hill co-planned the Fourth of July Party but that she had no idea the proposal was coming. Hill gave more details to TMZ:

"It was perfect, you know?" Tyreek told [TMZ]. "I had her thinking the whole time like she was planning the whole party and she was in contact with the event planner and I was going behind her back and talking to him like, 'Hey, we're going to do this and that. Just go with it.'"

Hill and Vaccaro's engagement comes less than a year after quarterback Patrick Mahomes proposed to Brittany Matthews after the Chiefs received their Super Bowl LIV rings in September.

With two of the Chiefs' biggest stars getting engaged within the last year, Mahomes and Hill have done their part to add plenty of carats to their families. But if Mahomes and Hill want to double-down within the next year, it'll have to come with a third consecutive trip to the Super Bowl as the duo look to win their second Super Bowl ring in three seasons.