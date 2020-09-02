SI.com
Arrowhead Report
Patrick Mahomes and Girlfriend Brittany Matthews Get Engaged, Add Two Rings in One Day

Joshua Brisco

On the same day that Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs received their diamond-covered Super Bowl LIV Champion rings, it was Mahomes' girlfriend — now fiancée — Brittany Matthews, who got the biggest diamond of the day.

The long-time couple posted on social media after the Super Bowl ring ceremony, with Brittany showing off the rose-covered proposal site where Mahomes appears to have taken another knee in Arrowhead Stadium. Mahomes' post showed off the ring, bringing two statement pieces of jewelry into the Mahomes household.

The Chiefs' Super Bowl ring ceremony also happened at Arrowhead on Tuesday night, capping off the team's incredible 2020. Mahomes' offseason has included the Super Bowl win itself, a contract extension worth up to $503 million, and a series of statements and appearances in pursuit of equality and social justice in America.

Now, Mahomes and Matthews have checked off another major milestone in an eventful year.

