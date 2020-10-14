Jets Release RB Le'Veon Bell After Less Than Two Seasons

Less than two full seasons into a four-year contract, the New York Jets have elected to release running back Le'Veon Bell, the team announced Tuesday night.

"After having conversations with Le'Veon and his agent and exploring potential trade options over the past couple of days, we have made the decision to release Le'Veon," general manager Joe Douglas said in a statement. "The Jets organization appreciates Le'Veon's efforts during his time here and we know he worked hard to make significant contributions to this team. We believe this decision is in the best interests of both parties and wish him future success."

Bell, 28, has played in just two games this season, recording just 113 total yards. He missed Weeks 2 through 4 with a hamstring injury.

Bell, who signed a four-year, $52.5 million deal prior to the 2019 season, was reportedly the topic of recent trade conversations in recent days. However, he had $6 million guaranteed on his 2020 salary, which limited potential trade options.

Bell was a three-time Pro Bowl RB with the Steelers, but he averaged just 3.3 yards per carry during his time with New York.

The Jets enter Sunday's matchup with the Chargers 0-5, having lost each of their five games by more than a touchdown.

