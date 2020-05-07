Live Blog: Kansas City Chiefs 2020 Schedule Release

9:30 AM: The first update of the day is a bit of a confusing one. John Clayton and others previously reported that the NFL season would begin with four weeks of AFC vs. NFC action, presumably to allow for scheduling changes to adjust due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Danny Parkins of 670 The Score in Chicago is now reporting a few game leaks that contradict Clayton's report, including a Chiefs-Texans opening night matchup. (-jb)

Welcome to the Arrowhead Report Schedule Release Live Blog. After being pushed back from its original release day on April 16, the Kansas City Chiefs will learn their schedule for the 2020 NFL season as the NFL schedule is set to be announced later today.

The Chiefs already know who they will be playing this season as they plan to take on each divisional winner in the AFC, the AFC East and NFC South in addition to their divisional games.

The Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Houston Texans, New England Patriots and New York Jets will all travel to Kansas City, while the Chiefs will play road games against the Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

This year, the Chiefs will once again go on the road to play Tom Brady's team for the fourth consecutive season — this time, heading to Tampa Bay. The Patriots will return to Kansas City for the first time since the 2018 AFC Championship game. The Chiefs will play the Saints for the first time since 2016 and make their first trip to the Superdome in seven years.

Lamar Jackson and the Ravens will host the Chiefs for the first time since Jackson took over at quarterback. Deshaun Watson and company will come to Arrowhead for the second consecutive season as the AFC South champions beat Kansas City 31-24 in the regular season last year before falling to the Chiefs in Arrowhead 51-31 in the divisional round of the playoffs in January.

Also in the schedule is a trip to Hard Rock Stadium, where the Chiefs captured their first Super Bowl victory in 50 years. With Super Bowl LV set to take place in Tampa Bay, the Chiefs are hoping to make two trips to Raymond James Stadium this season.

Updates throughout the day will be written by Tucker Franklin and Joshua Brisco (-jb).