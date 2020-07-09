Mitchell Schwartz Addresses Recent Anti-Semitic Rhetoric in the Sports World

In an Instagram post Wednesday night, Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Mitchell Schwartz responded to recent anti-Semitic messages from multiple athletes.

Philidelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson posted two photos to his Instagram story — one on Saturday and another on Monday — that included approval of Louis Farrakhan, the Nation of Islam leader, and a quote he falsely attributed to Hitler, in which "white Jews" are accused of trying to "blackmail America."

Former NBA player Stephen Jackson defended DeSean Jackson on Tuesday night, saying he was "speaking the truth."

Schwartz, who is a Jewish American, shared his statement on Instagram and Twitter with the caption, “Some thoughts...”

Schwartz said in his post, "My hope is we can use this moment to shed light on and bring awareness to the hate and oppression the Jewish Community still faces while standing strong with the Black Lives movement. We can only have change if we denounce racism and bias in all of its forms. Our platforms as athletes are a powerful tool, and with them comes immense responsibility. We can all do better."

Jackson has since apologized for his posts and said, "Anyone who feels I have hate towards the Jewish community took my post the wrong way. I have no hatred in my heart toward no one! Equality. Equality."

The NFL released a statement Tuesday condemning Jackson's comments calling them, "highly inappropriate, offensive and divisive." Additionally, the league said the comments, "stand in stark contrast to the NFL's values of respect, equality and inclusion."