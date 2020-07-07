Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson said he does not hate the Jewish community and issued an apology after he posted anti-Semitic messages on social media that he attributed to Adolf Hitler and Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan.

The Eagles released a statement on Tuesday calling his posts "offensive" and "absolutely appalling" and said the team will "take appropriate action."

"Regardless of his intentions, the messages he shared were offensive, harmful and absolutely appalling. They have no place in our society, and are not condoned or supported in any way by the organization," the team said. "We are disappointed and we reiterated to DeSean the importance of not only apologizing, but also using his platform to take action to promote unity, equality, and respect. We are continuing to evaluate the circumstances and will take appropriate action."

In an Instagram story on Monday, Jackson shared a quote that said, "[White Jews] will blackmail America. [They] will extort America, their plan for world domination won't work if the Negroes know who they were," and attributed it to Hitler.

The three-time Pro Bowler also recently shared two Instagram posts that praised Farrakhan: one on Saturday and one on Monday. The Southern Poverty Law Center has identified the Nation of Islam as anti-Semitic.

Jackson issued an apology in an Instagram video Tuesday saying he "really didn't realize what this passage was saying" and that he was "sorry for any hurt I have caused."

His posts received heavy criticism online, and former Eagles president Joe Banner suggested on Twitter that the team should consider cutting him.

"If a white player said anything about AA's as outrageous as what Desean Jackson said about Jews tonight there would at least be a serious conversation about cutting him and a need for a team meeting to discuss. Which would be totally appropriate. Absolutely indefensible," Banner wrote.

Following the backlash online, Jackson reposted part of the quote Monday with most of the page blacked out and said his posts were taken "the wrong way."

"Anyone who feels I have hate towards the Jewish community took my post the wrong way," he said. "I have no hatred in my heart toward no one!! Equality. Equality."