Patrick Mahomes, adidas Announce Another New Ultra Boost

After getting his first adidas Ultra Boost in December, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will get another.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Adidas have announced yet another sneaker for the star quarterback.

The Patrick Mahomes x adidas Ultra Boost DNA is set to release on Friday, January 22 on adidas.com for $180 just before NFL's Championship Weekend.

Nice Kicks' Freddy Fang described the look and inspiration behind the newest Mahomes sneakers.

In his latest Three Stripes endeavors, Mahomes and adidas have an Ultra Boost DNA on the way.

This pair of Ultra Boosts features a gradient-like upper, formulating between Black and White. Fine dots find themselves within the space, providing a visually appealing upper. Gold accents are displayed across the heel counter and Three Stripes branding, perhaps alluding to the Kansas City QB’s ascension to stardom. We’ll be watching to see if he can wrestle away the NFC Championship title away from Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers.

Sneakerheads around the world flocked two Mahomes' last Ultra Boost collab with adidas as the star quarterback created a colorway dedicated to his hometown of Whitehead, Texas.

Arrowhead Report's Joshua Brisco described that while the shoes were not a signature model, it was his way of paying tribute to his hometown.

Mahomes was asked about the shoe in a press conference with members of local media on Wednesday and gave some inside information on the collab, while noting that a signature shoe may still be down the road.

“It’s not technically my signature shoe," Mahomes said. "That’s something that I will hopefully be able to work with adidas and get my own type of shoe and stuff like that. It is a collaboration that I’m doing with adidas. It’s my hometown Whitehouse Wildcat colors of our own type of Ultraboost and I’ve already gotten a pair, and I mean they’re sweet, they’re comfortable, you can go out there and look cool. Hopefully this is just the start and we’ll get to collab more and more, then eventually I’ll get my own signature shoe and hopefully that’ll be something pretty sweet that I’ll have forever.”

With his second collab in as many months, Mahomes is well on his way to sneaker stardom.

Jan 30, 2020; Miami, Florida, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) speaks with the media at JW Marriott Turnberry. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 17, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) reacts against the Cleveland Browns during the first half in the AFC Divisional Round playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
