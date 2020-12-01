Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes continues to rack up unique achievements in his young career, now including a signature adidas Ultraboost shoe, available on December 9.

According to sneakernews.com, Mahomes' signature adidas Ultra Boost Mid PE is inspired by his high school alma mater, Whitehouse High School.

Inspired by his alma mater Whitehouse High School, the pair delivers a colorway brimming with school pride. The Primeknit shell is hued entirely in the school’s signature scarlet, accented alongside with threads of bright white. The latter matches the Boost below as well as the laces and Three Stripes atop, while the taping across the eye stays and mudguard heavily contrast in their dark black. Robust heel supports follow in the very same neutral, taking little away from the varsity-styled text at the back that spells out Mahomes’ name.

Finished with stars at the instep, the pair can be viewed close-up below. Expect these at adidas.com [and] at select retailers on December 9th.

Sneakerfreaker.com also notes that the new kicks are in the same color palate as Mahomes' other alma mater, Texas Tech. Sneakerfreaker provides some more information on the specific type of Ultraboost that Mahomes' name and school colors now cover.

The UltraBOOST Mid is the less commonly seen variant of the wildly popular UltraBOOST runner. With more real estate to work with, the Primeknit uppers feature a mixed weave of maroon, black and white to correspond with Texas Tech’s university colours. Because of its stretchy, sock-like fit, there is minimal hardware required on the uppers. Aside from the external heel counter, the eyestay, mudguard, and toe cap reinforcements are welded straight into Primekit. Contrast white tongue loops, laces, and pull tabs match the pure white BOOST soles. Mahomes’ name is printed in collegiate-style font onto the heel tab, and stars on the tongue loops for a custom finish.

This isn't the first time Mahomes and adidas have collaborated on a signature shoe, as the three-striped company dropped "Showtime Mahomes" in September 2019.