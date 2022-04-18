Skip to main content

Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers to Play Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen in 'The Match' on June 1

The live golf series will feature four active NFL quarterbacks, with previous participants Brady and Rodgers taking on two newcomers in Mahomes and Allen.

The next installment of Turner Sports' "Capital One's The Match" is on for June 1 in Las Vegas with a foursome of star NFL quarterbacks.

Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers will play Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen in a 12-hole event at Wynn Golf Club at Wynn Las Vegas, just off the Vegas strip. Coverage will begin at 6:30 p.m. ET on TNT.

Brady and Rodgers, owners of a combined seven NFL MVP awards, played against each other last summer in The Match, with Rodgers and Bryson DeChambeau defeating Brady and Phil Mickelson. Brady is 0-2 in The Match, having also lost in 2020 with Mickelson against Peyton Manning and Tiger Woods.

Allen played in this year's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he and partner Keith Mitchell failed to make the 54-hole cut. He will partner with Patrick Mahomes, reported to carry a 7.7 handicap index. They faced off in a playoff game for the ages in January, won in overtime by Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

As with previous editions of The Match, players will have open microphones throughout play and able to carry conversations with each other and TV commentators. The broadcast team will be announced at a later date.

Wynn Golf Club is hosting The Match for a second time. Brooks Koepka defeated DeChambeau 5-and-3 last November.

To date, The Match has raised nearly $33 million for various organizations and has donated nearly 17 million meals to Feeding America.


